* Euro retreats after Spanish rating downgrade
* Weak Italian, German economic data adds to gloom
* Lack of policy action from Fed hits riskier currencies
* Spain expected to request aid package at weekend: sources
(Adds details, quotes, updates prices, previous LONDON)
NEW YORK, June 8 The euro slid on Friday after a
three-notch downgrade to Spain's credit rating and signs of
economic weakness in Italy and Germany, leaving it vulnerable as
concerns increase that the euro zone debt crisis is getting
worse.
European Union and German sources told Reuters Spain was
expected to make a request over the weekend for an aid package
to prop up its troubled banks, highlighting the vulnerability of
the country's financial sector.
Rating agency Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating on
Thursday, leaving it just two notches short of junk status. It
signaled further downgrades could come as the country tries to
restructure its troubled banking system.
"There has been little to soothe uncertainty and central
bank action this week failed to remove tail risk," said Camilla
Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"News flow remains relatively negative."
The euro fell 0.8 percent to a low of $1.2462,
retreating from a two-week high of $1.2625 hit on Thursday after
a surprise interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank.
More losses would leave the euro vulnerable to a test of the
23-month low of $1.2286 hit on June 1, using Reuters data, after
failing to break above chart resistance at $1.2623, the January
low.
The euro also took a knock after Italian industrial
production fell far more than expected in April and German
imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years, adding to
euro zone recession concerns.
The euro briefly came off its lows after China said it would
cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent from Saturday, which some
traders saw as another positive step that may help stimulate
China's economy.
But some analysts were concerned that by cutting rates on
Thursday China might have been looking to pre-empt grim news
from Chinese data due out over the weekend.
"The news with the easing measures in China would normally
be positive for risk assets but the market is cautious," said
Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley in London.
"Below $1.2290 would leave $1.20/$1.19 in view, but the euro
could get some positive surprises on the way that could lead it
back up to the $1.26/$1.27 area."
EURO WORRIES
Many analysts said the euro could come under further
pressure next week as attention refocuses on political turmoil
in Greece before an election on June 17. A victory for
anti-bailout parties would raise the possibility of Greece
leaving the currency union.
The euro fell 1.1 percent against the yen to 98.93
yen. The safe-haven Japanese currency gained broadly as market
sentiment declined, with the dollar losing 0.3 percent to 79.37
yen.
Currencies with more perceived risk were also under pressure
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no
hints of imminent monetary stimulus in his testimony to Congress
on Thursday, wrongfooting some market players who had positioned
for a dovish statement.
"The recovery (in the euro) we saw in the last few days was
not a sustainable one," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist
at Commerzbank, who forecast the euro would be around $1.20 by
the end of June.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar slipped 0.5
percent against the U.S. currency to US$0.9850.
Thomson Reuters released its monthly foreign exchange
trading volumes for May 2012 on Friday. May average daily volume
was $154 billion up from $130 billion in April but down from the
$161 billion reported in May, 2011.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari, editing by Dave Zimmerman)