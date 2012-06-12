* Euro flat vs dollar after reversing Spanish bailout gains

* Analysts expect range-trading ahead of Greek election

* Italy debt concerns coming into focus

By Nia Williams

LONDON, June 12 The euro steadied against the dollar on Tuesday as selling pressure driven by concerns over Spain's bank bailout eased, but the common currency still looked vulnerable as wary investors awaited the outcome of Sunday's Greek election.

Traders reported demand from Middle East investors that lifted the euro to a session high of $1.2523. But good offers were cited between $1.2525-40 and expected to limit gains as investors looked for opportunities to sell into euro rallies.

Sentiment was cautious after initial euphoria from Spain's 100 billion euro bank rescue waned quickly, with investors concerned bailout-related payments could rank ahead of regular government debt in the queue for repayment.

Many analysts said market players would be reluctant to enter fresh positions ahead of the Greek vote and the euro could stay within a $1.24 to $1.26 range. A win for parties opposing the austerity terms of Greece's bailout could lead to the country leaving the euro.

"Every time we get a piece of good news the market sells into it and looks for some bad news again," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

"But ahead of the Greek elections people will be reluctant to go too short of the euro in case we get some good news, so it will stay quite rangy until then."

The euro was flat at $1.2475, having retreated from a high of $1.2668 hit on Monday after Spain's weekend bailout. Technical strategists said there was support at Friday's low around $1.2435 and below that at the near two-year low of $1.2288 hit earlier in the month.

The result of Greece's election looked too close to call between parties supporting and opposing the country's international bailout and harsh austerity measures accompanying it.

As a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro, European officials have discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital controls.

The options market reflected the skittishness among traders with 1-week euro/dollar implied volatility spiking to a six-month high at 14.9 percent as quoted by ICAP, up from 10.8 percent last Friday.

BEYOND SPAIN?

Some market players were already looking beyond Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, and eyeing debt-ridden Italy as potentially next in line for a bailout, which the region's rescue funds would struggle to afford.

"If it came to saving Italy, then the whole euro project would be in grave danger and everyone would look to Berlin to save Italy," said Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice president of forex sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

Market players will be focused on an Italian debt auction on Thursday, when Rome will offer up to 4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds at its mid-month auction.

Both Spanish and Italian 10-year government bond yields were trading above 6 percent on Tuesday, uncomfortably close to the 7 percent level that is seen as unsustainable.

The yen fell after the International Monetary Fund said it was moderately overvalued and there was a chance of further yen appreciation due to Europe's debt crisis.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to 99.31 yen with Japanese exporters placing offers around 100 yen, traders said. The dollar inched up to 79.53 yen, hovering below the previous day's high at 79.92 yen.

In line with other perceived riskier currencies, the Australian dollar was last trading up 0.3 percent at US$0.9887 , having retreated from a four-week high of US$1.0010 hit on Monday. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by John Stonestreet)