* Euro gains respite vs dollar but outlook gloomy
* Higher borrowing costs expected at Italy debt sale
* Investors wary ahead of Greek election on Sunday
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 14 The euro steadied against the
dollar on Thursday but investors were cautious ahead of an
Italian bond auction at which borrowing costs are expected to
rise and Greek elections on Sunday that could lead to the
country's exit from the euro.
The common currency dipped against the Swiss franc after the
Swiss National Bank reiterated its commitment to defend a cap of
1.20 per euro on the franc's value.
Extreme bearish positions in the euro meant its losses were
limited despite credit ratings agency Moody's downgrading
Spanish government debt by three notches.
Many analysts said the euro was likely to trade in a range
between $1.24 and $1.27 ahead of Sunday's Greek vote, with
investors reluctant to enter fresh short positions given
uncertainty over the election outcome.
The common currency was last up 0.1 percent on the
day at $1.2573 with offers expected around $1.2610 and $1.2670,
near Wednesday and Monday's respective highs.
"The underlying problem of deteriorating confidence in
sovereign debt in Europe is continuing to intensify, although
unless there's a material weakening in demand at the Italian
auction it's not really going to alter the FX market," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"The euro has been relatively stable as we head into the
Greek election and that will dictate market direction next week.
Investors do not want to take on extra risk at this point."
Rome is due to sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds later
in the session, with its cost of funds expected to rise sharply.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, is coming
under pressure in financial markets as reforms undertaken by its
unelected government have stalled and with no clear strategy
emerging in Europe to end the broader debt crisis.
Concerns about Spain and Italy meant the euro may come under
fresh pressure even if parties in favour of Greece's bailout
programme win the election.
Victory for leftist SYRIZA, which is opposed to austerity
measures on which Greece's bailout deals are conditional, would
intensify fears of a potential euro zone break-up, and likely
push the currency towards recent two-year lows around
$1.2280.
A sharp rise in yields on German Bunds, viewed as the euro
zone's safest asset, has raised concerns that the cost of the
debt crisis is growing even for the bloc's paymaster Germany.
"The fact that Bunds were sold for two days in a row is
deeply disturbing," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at SMBC.
"Investors may be starting to cut exposure to the entire euro
area. And if you look at what's happening in Europe, it's hard
to think they won't do that."
SNB REITERATES FRANC CAP
The Swiss franc rose against the euro after the SNB said it
was prepared to buy unlimited amounts to defend the 1.20 level.
The euro fell to 1.20102 francs on trading platform
EBS, from around 1.20196 before the announcement.
Traders said the SNB has been buying large amounts of euros
in recent weeks, stepping up its defence of the cap ahead of the
Greek election that could fuel demand for the safe-haven franc.
"Clearly the SNB is trying to downplay the franc's
attractiveness and buy more time. We expect further pressure on
the EURCHF "floor" in the coming days, especially considering
the Greek elections," said Peter Rosenstreich, chief FX analyst
at Swissquote Bank, in a note.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 99.93, not far
off an overnight peak around 100.11, with Japanese exporters'
bids lined up above 100 yen. The dollar fetched 79.39 yen
, off Monday's high of 79.92 yen.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.3 percent on the day
at US$0.7768, paring gains from Wednesday when it hit a
one-month high of $0.7808.
The kiwi lost a few pips after the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand said a weak economy and an uncertain global outlook
meant rates need to stay at record lows. As expected, the RBNZ
kept rates unchanged at 2.5 percent for a 10th straight meeting.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Catherine
Evans)