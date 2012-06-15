(Recasts, adds quote, details)

* Cenbanks' liquidity pledge triggers short-covering

* Soft US data keeps hopes of Fed easing alive

* Yen gains after BOJ stands pat

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 15 The euro hovered below three-week highs against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors trimmed bearish bets on expectations that global central banks will step in to counter any adverse fallout from Sunday's election in Greece.

G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze if the Greek election result roils markets.

A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and provide relief to the euro although any bounce could prove temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of contagion to Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy.

The dollar was also under pressure on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary easing after labour market data disappointed and consumer prices fell in May.

The dollar index fell to a three-week low of 81.703 against a basket of currencies. The euro was steady on the day at $1.2630, not far from Monday's three-week high of $1.2672, struck after a 100 billion euro aid package for Spanish banks was agreed at the weekend.

Much of how the euro will trade in the near term will be dependent on the outcome of the Greek election on Sunday. Traders cited offers to sell above $1.2660 up to $1.2670 while option expiries were cited at $1.2600.

"Investors will be reluctant to hold any meaningful positions either way going into the weekend," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS.

"The euro has come back from highs around $1.2650 and the only reason it will hold above $1.2500 is because of the extreme bearish positions and hopes of coordinated central bank action."

Hopes for more policy steps by major central banks have heightened after the UK government and the Bank of England unveiled a 100 billion pound ($155 billion) funding scheme for banks to boost credit on Thursday.

Traders agree that the euro has scope to post short term gains if Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority in Sunday's election.

"Such an outcome would initially support the euro, but markets will quickly realize that Greece is still mired in a deep recession and may well need to renegotiate the terms of its bailout, in our view," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Under this scenario we would look to fade any euro/dollar rallies."

In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout parties win, the euro could drop towards near two-year lows of $1.2288 struck earlier this month.

The uncertainty was reflected in the options market, where both one-week and one-month implied volatilities traded at elevated levels of 16.50 percent and 12.65 respectively, up from around 9.8 percent and 11.55 percent at the end of last week.

BEARISH POSITIONS

In the past few weeks, speculators have added to very large bearish bets against the euro as many positioned for an eventual exit by Greece from the single currency and a possible spread of contagion to the bigger economies of Spain and Italy.

Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday, but still remained near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from capital markets.

The steadily deteriorating situation in the euro zone has galvanised policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a G20 summit next week.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday the bank was ready to support euro zone banks, should it be required. Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa chimed in saying central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the weekend Greek elections heighten tension.

All these comments supported risk appetite and weighed on safe-haven currencies like the dollar and the yen.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to one-week low of 78.90 yen after the Bank of Japan announced no policy change, though that is in line with market expectations. A further dollar drop towards 78 yen is likely to raise caution over Japan's intervention.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)