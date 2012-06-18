* Euro turns negative vs dollar, retreats from 1-mth high
* Spanish bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Rally on pro-bailout win proves short-lived
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 18 The euro fell from a one-month
high against the dollar on Monday with the election win for
pro-bailout parties in Greece overshadowed by Spanish bond
yields surging back above the 7 percent level which traders view
as unsustainable.
While the election result allayed immediate fears of Greece
being forced out of the euro zone, uncertainty persisted as the
winning centre-right New Democracy party tried to form a
government with other parties backing the international
bailout.
Many investors said the new government could not hope to
deliver on further austerity measures with the economy already
into a fifth year of deep recession.
Market players were also concerned about the euro zone's
ability to take effective steps to protect Spain and Italy from
the debt crisis.
"The euro is already off the day's highs, displaying that
while we have a decent result in the Greek election, everybody
knows it's going to be a long, rocky road and we are nowhere
near the end of Greece's problems," said Jane Foley, senior FX
strategist at Rabobank.
"Even if we carry on getting a better outcome with respect
to Greece we have still got Spain and problems there."
The euro fell 0.15 percent on the day to $1.2619 on
reported selling by Asian investors and after breaking below
reported stop-loss orders around $1.2660-70. It had earlier hit
a peak of $1.2748 in Asian trade.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields, hit by persistent
concern about the country's fiscal and banking problems, rose
above the 7 percent level deemed unsustainable in the long run
and at which other peripheral countries have asked for a
bailout.
Despite the problems facing the euro zone, some strategists
saw potential for the euro to rise given a build-up of huge
short positions in the common currency, taken on concerns that a
win for anti-bailout parties could lead to Greece rejecting
austerity measures and leaving the euro.
Positioning data showed speculators' massive net short
positions of 195,187 contracts last week, even after having
trimmed them from the previous week's record high of 214,148
contracts.
"The election results should keep hopes alive that Greece
will stay in the euro," said Taisuke Tanaka, chief FX strategist
at Deutsche Securities.
"There are massive short positions on the euro. Market
players now need to consider whether the euro has more downside
or upside, ahead of euro zone policy makers' meetings in coming
days."
European finance ministers meet on Friday and a European
Union summit is scheduled for the end of this month.
QE RISK SUPPORTS EURO
Although the Greek election result was expected to provide
only limited support to the euro, many said the common currency
could benefit versus the dollar on speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve may opt for more easing to boost growth.
Many market players expect the Fed could extend its
long-term bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months
from the current deadline of June, after a series of
disappointing data.
Additional easing from the Federal Reserve could also
support other perceived riskier currencies against the safe-
haven greenback.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 81.731 after hitting
a one-month low of 81.188. The Australian dollar
was close to flat at US$1.0073, paring gains from a one-month
high of US$1.0135.
"There's a chance the Fed could adopt more of an easing bias
at its policy meeting on Wednesday and that should cap the
dollar for now," said Peter Dragicevich, an FX economist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The safe-haven yen fell against the euro to 99.87 yen
and against the dollar to 79.04 as a result of
the initial risk-positive reaction to the Greek vote.
There was little movement in the Swiss franc against the
euro, which traded at 1.2010 francs, just above the
1.20 franc floor enforced by the the Swiss National Bank. Many
market players have been increasingly wary of a test of the
floor as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis intensified.
(Additional reporting Hideyuki Sano; editing by Stephen Nisbet)