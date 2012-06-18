(Adds quote, details)
* Euro off 1-mth high vs dollar as Greek bounce short-lived
* Spanish 10-year bond yields rise above 7 pct
* Euro seen a sell into any bounce
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 18 The euro fell from a one-month
high against the dollar on Monday as relief at the election win
for pro-bailout parties in Greece quickly gave way to fears over
Spain's borrowing costs, which surged to levels seen as
unsustainable.
While the election result allayed immediate fears of Greece
being forced out of the euro zone, uncertainty persisted as the
winning centre-right New Democracy party must now try to cobble
together a government with other parties backing the
international bailout.
Analysts said the new government could not hope to deliver
on more austerity measures with the economy mired in recession.
Europe's paymaster Germany is still opposed to giving any leeway
on tough bailout conditions that have been agreed between Greece
and its international lenders.
Market players were also concerned about the euro zone's
ability to respond to the risk of contagion engulfing larger
economies like Spain and Italy. All of which is likely to see
investors sell into any near-term bounce by the euro.
"The euro is already off...displaying that while we have a
decent result in the Greek election, everybody knows it's going
to be a long, rocky road and we are nowhere near the end of
Greece's problems," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at
Rabobank.
"Even if we carry on getting a better outcome with respect
to Greece we have still got Spain and problems there."
The euro was flat on the day at $1.2640, off a
one-month high of $1.2748 struck in the Asian session on trading
platform EBS, as it came under pressure on reported selling by
Asian sovereign investors.
It fell past reported stop-loss orders around $1.2660-70 to
$1.26205 in the European session with support expected around
the June 13 high of $1.2611.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields, hit by persistent
concern about the country's fiscal and banking problems, rose
above the 7 percent line seen as unsustainable in the long-term
and at which other peripheral euro zone nations have sought
bailouts.
Despite the problems facing the bloc, some strategists saw
potential for the euro to rise given a build-up of huge bearish
positions in the common currency, taken on concerns that a win
for anti-bailout parties could lead to Greece rejecting
austerity measures and leaving the euro.
"In the short term, a short squeeze or speculation about
quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve could give the euro a
lift, but in the medium term it is a sell because Europe's
problems are deep-rooted and will not go away," said Howard
Jones, adviser at RMG Wealth Management.
"Any rebound to around $1.2800 is a selling opportunity."
Positioning data showed speculators' massive net short
positions of 195,187 contracts last week, even after having
trimmed them from the previous week's record high of 214,418
contracts.
QE RISK MAY HELP EURO
In the options market, near-term implied volatilities fell,
with the one-week easing to 12.25 percent from a high of around
17 percent last Thursday, while the one-month slipped to 11.55
percent from around 12.6 percent on Friday. But one-month risk
reversals pointed to a bias for euro weakness.
European finance ministers meet on Friday and a summit is
scheduled for the end of this month, but little is expected in
the way of fresh policy measures towards a banking union or
greater fiscal integration like common eurobonds.
Traders expect some volatility in the currency market in
coming days. The common currency could benefit versus the dollar
on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may opt for more
easing to boost growth.
Many market players expect the Fed to extend its long-term
bond-buying through Operation Twist by a few months from the
current deadline of June, after a series of disappointing data.
Additional easing by the Fed could also support other perceived
riskier currencies against the greenback.
The dollar index was flat at 81.638 after hitting a
one-month low of 81.188. The Australian dollar
was up 0.2 percent at US$1.0104, off a one-month high of
US$1.0135.
"There's a chance the Fed could adopt more of an easing bias
at its policy meeting on Wednesday, and that should cap the
dollar for now," said Peter Dragicevich, an FX economist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The safe-haven yen fell against the euro to 100.05 yen
and against the dollar to 79.13 as a result of
the initial risk-positive reaction to the Greek vote.
(Additional reporting Nia Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)