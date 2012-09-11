* Euro hits near four-month high versus dollar
* Strong resistance around 200-day moving average at $1.2834
* Speculation of Fed easing weighs broadly on dollar
* Canadian dollar at one-year high versus USD
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 11 The euro hit a near four-month
highs against the dollar on Tuesday on expectations a German
court will back the euro zone bailout fund and speculation the
U.S. Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy further.
Gains were seen likely to be capped by the outside risk
Germany's constitutional court could still surprise investors by
rejecting the European Stability Mechanism in a ruling on
Wednesday.
Such a decision would threaten European Central Bank plans
to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy -- plans that
helped lift the euro last week.
The euro hit $1.28197, its highest since May 22, but
faced tough resistance at the 200-day moving average around
$1.2834. It was last trading at $1.2790, still 0.2 percent
higher on the day, having rallied more than 6 percent from its
two-year low of $1.2042 struck in late July.
It rose on Tuesday after the German court said it would not
postpone Wednesday's long-awaited decision despite a new
challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker.
"There's been a burst of optimism on the announcement the
ruling will not be delayed, but this move looks a bit extreme on
the basis it's just confirmation it will be delivered on time,"
said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
"This is people putting on positions ahead of events this
week. We may have a few days of volatile ranges as investors
stretch between optimism and concerns the moves have been
overdone."
The Netherlands holds an election on Wednesday and a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ends on Thursday.
Analysts said sentiment toward the euro was broadly positive
but the currency was vulnerable to developments in Spain, which
is expected to ask for a bailout, and in Greece, whose foreign
lenders rejected parts of a government austerity package.
WEAK DOLLAR
At the same time, pressure on the dollar has increased. Poor
U.S jobs data last week raised expectations the Fed will launch
another asset purchase programme. That would weigh on the dollar
against higher-yielding currencies.
In a Reuters poll taken after Friday's payrolls report,
economists saw a 60 percent chance of the Fed embarking on QE3
this week compared with 45 percent in a late August poll.
The dollar index fell to a four-month low of 80.122,
while the dollar slipped to a three-month trough against the
Swiss franc of 0.94154 francs.
The dollar fell to a six-week low of 77.96 yen, down
0.3 percent on the day, falling past a reported option barrier
at 78 yen with stop-loss orders cited at 77.90 yen by traders.
"There will be a lot of support for the dollar at lower
levels as the Japanese will not like the yen to appreciate much
from here," said Stuart Frost, head of absolute returns and
currency at fund managers RWC Capital.
Analysts said the Japanese authorities were likely to step
up threats to intervene in the currency market and the Bank of
Japan could ease policy further when it meets next week to
offset any impact from possible easing by the Fed.
The growth-linked Canadian dollar rose to a
one-year higher against the U.S. dollar, buoyed in part by the
Bank of Canada's tightening bias.
The dollar fell to C$0.9723. Some say the dollar could drop
to C$0.9652, the 76.4 retracement of its move from a 2011 low of
$0.9407 to this year's high of C$1.0445. The Canadian dollar has
also outperformed the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the
past few sessions.
"We are bullish on the Canadian dollar," added RWC Capital's
Frost. "The central bank has a tightening bias and the economy
is doing well."