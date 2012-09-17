* Dollar index close to lowest since February
* Investors look to Bank of Japan policy meeting this week
* Euro holds recent gains, near four-month peak
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 17 The dollar hovered near a
seven-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday, and
was expected to stay under pressure after the U.S. Federal
Reserve embarked on aggressive monetary stimulus last week.
Recent dollar weakness has raised speculation the Bank of
Japan may in turn consider easing monetary policy at a two-day
meeting ending on Wednesday if the yen keeps rising.
The euro also held firm against the dollar after hitting a
four-month high last week, although some strategists said
investors may be tempted to book profits around these levels.
"We are due some consolidation. We could trade below $1.30
again but will see $1.35 by year-end. It's a combination of
improvements in Europe and deteriorating dollar sentiment," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
The euro was steady at $1.3115, close to a four-month
high of $1.3169 hit on Friday on trading platform EBS. It has
risen some 6 percent from a two-year low of $1.2042 hit in July.
The dollar index stood at 78.872, having fallen as
far as 78.601 on Friday, a level last seen in late February.
The Fed said last week it would buy $40 billion a month of
mortgage-backed securities until the jobs market improved
substantially. The move whetted investor appetite for risky
assets, while weighing on the dollar.
The dramatic bounce in the euro also reflected relief after
the European Central Bank detailed a plan to help lower high
borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries. Markets are
waiting to see if Spain will ask for help to tackle its debt.
Some analysts said Madrid appeared to be paving the way for
requesting such assistance after it said it would set clear
deadlines for structural reforms by month-end.
Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong, said the recent rally in perceived
riskier currencies could fade if investors turned their focus to
worries about the outlook for global economic growth.
"But for now, I think there's no reason to go against this
(risk rally) and that means probably more dollar pressure," he
said.
The euro also hit an eight-month high against the safe-haven
Swiss franc of 1.21831 francs on EBS.
BOJ MEETING
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 78.32 yen, holding
above a seven-month low of 77.13 yen hit on Thursday after the
Fed unveiled its monetary stimulus.
Investors are focused on how Japanese authorities might
respond to the yen's latest rise versus the dollar. Market
jitters about the potential for yen-selling intervention by
Japanese authorities helped limit the dollar's drop last week.
"When we broke down through 78 yen people were beginning to
wonder. They (Japanese authorities) last intervened when it was
at 76 so I don't really feel we are quite on the cusp of
intervention, although the language has been stepped up," said
HSBC's Maher.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated on Friday his
warning to markets against pushing up the yen too much, saying
authorities would take decisive action if necessary and would
not rule out any measures.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to
US$1.0530, off a six-month high of $1.0625 set on Friday. Market
players said the currency's strength was likely to be limited by
concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia's biggest
export market.
"Overall, the Australian dollar is likely to remain strong
but it's hard to see it rising above last year's high of $1.10,"
said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.