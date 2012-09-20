* Euro falls to one-week low vs dollar after French PMI data
* Euro sheds more than 1 percent versus yen
* Lacklustre China data adds to pressure on Aussie
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 20 The euro fell to a one-week low
against the dollar and dropped sharply against the yen on
Thursday after weaker-than-expected euro zone business activity
data stoked concerns about a deepening recession in the region.
While German private sector contraction eased in September,
the purchasing managers' index (PMI) numbers from China and
Europe's second-largest economy France were weak. That drove
some to shed holdings in riskier assets and currencies for
safe-haven government bonds.
The euro gained little support from Spanish 10-year
borrowing costs falling to their lowest level since January at
an auction on Thursday, as uncertainty about whether Madrid
would seek a bailout unnerved investors. [ID:nL5E8KK4D3}
Spain has been dithering on seeking financial aid that could
allow the European Central Bank to buy its bonds.
Analysts said the single currency's losses could be limited
however, by the European Central Bank's plan to intervene in
bond markets to lower borrowing costs and after the Federal
Reserve unleashed a fresh bout of monetary easing last week.
"I think euro/dollar will form a base to the extent this
weakness is about global risk appetite which is backstopped by
the Fed, and we think Spain will eventually ask for a bailout,"
said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"I would be surprised if we get back down below $1.28."
The euro fell 0.9 percent to $1.2930, off Monday's
four-month peak of $1.3173. It dropped through stops at $1.2950,
before recovering to trade at $1.2949, still down on the day.
It shed more than 1 percent to 101.07 yen with stop-loss
orders cited below 101 yen and was last at 101.31.
Strategists said weak euro zone economic fundamentals would
continue to weigh on the single currency, while the poor Chinese
data raised concerns about global growth.
"Today's PMI data shows that irrespective of what the ECB
has done, the euro zone remains mired in a recession and that
will weigh on the euro," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
While the ECB plan has cut borrowing costs for peripheral
states, it requires a country first to seek aid from the
region's rescue funds -- a step Spain is still mulling.
SAFE-HAVEN CURRENCIES GAIN
The Australian dollar fell 1 percent to a nine-day low of
$1.0367 after the Chinese data.
China is Australia's single largest export market.
The yen pushed higher against most other major currencies,
staying on a firm footing after staging a surprise bounce the
previous day as an initial sell-off in reaction to the Bank of
Japan's monetary easing fizzled out.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.2 percent to 78.24 yen,
pulling away from a one-month high of 79.23 yen set on Wednesday
after the BOJ boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel
the country's economic recovery.
Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore said the dollar was likely to trade in a range of
roughly 77 yen to 79 yen over the next week or two.
Any drop towards 77 yen could spark fresh jitters about the
potential for yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.
The dollar hit a seven-month low of 77.13 yen last week.