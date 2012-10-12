* Euro rises, traders await clarity on Spanish bailout
* Potential for euro to rally if Madrid requests aid
* Yen capped after U.S. jobs data, Softbank news
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 12 The euro rose on Friday but
remained well within its recent range as traders awaited clarity
on when and whether heavily indebted Spain would request a
bailout to shore up its finances.
Buying by sovereign investors lifted the single currency in
early trade, but it looked likely to struggle for traction until
answers emerged over a potential Spanish aid request, which
would likely trigger European Central Bank bond buying.
The Spanish economy minister said on Friday there was no
political resistance to a bailout request from within the euro
zone.
The euro was at $1.2976, up 0.4 percent on the day
but down 0.4 percent week-on-week as concerns over corporate
earnings hurt stock markets and currencies seen as higher risk,
and as worries over Spain curbed fresh buying.
It has traded in a tight range roughly between $1.28 and
$1.3170 since mid-September.
"There would be buyers for the euro and sellers for the
dollar if Spain got its bailout, but while that may have seemed
almost inevitable a few weeks ago, now it looks as though that
could be delayed," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said.
"If there is some sort of resolution politically to bring
that forward, that could break (the euro) out (of its range),
but it's very difficult to know how that resolution can be
achieved when Spain politically is not in a position where it
can ask for that bailout."
The euro hit a 10-day low at $1.2825 on Thursday, but found
good support at its 200-day moving average at $1.28249.
It recovered after the International Monetary Fund said
Europe's heavily indebted countries should be given more time to
cut deficits.
Buying by Asian central banks at lower levels also lent
support to the single currency, dealers said, although stocks
dipped on Friday, which could buoy interest in currencies seen
as lower risk, like the dollar, at the euro's expense.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley, said he expected a stronger euro in coming months given
the likely boost from a Spanish aid request.
"The euro is positioned to extend its rebound and we expect
a move back up to September levels from 1.3170 to 1.34 for the
year-end," he said.
YEN EASES VS DOLLAR
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 101.69 yen
. The dollar hit a high of 78.54 yen,
recovering from Thursday's 10-day low against the Japanese
currency of 77.94 yen.
Data showing a drop in initial U.S. jobless claims last week
to a 4-1/2 year low and news that Japanese wireless service
provider Softbank Corp may buy a majority stake in
Sprint Nextel, in a deal potentially worth at least 1
trillion yen ($12.74 billion), helped lift the dollar against
the yen, traders said.
Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo,
said the potential Softbank deal was so large that currency
markets could be tapped for part of the financing.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to
US$1.0256, retreating from the previous session's one-week high
of US$1.0294.