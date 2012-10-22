* Euro steadies after Spanish regional election

* Uncertainty over when Spain will request bailout caps gains

* Yen hits 3-month low versus dollar on BOJ easing expectations

* Canadian dollar hits 2-month low before BoC decision on Tues

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 22 The euro edged higher on Monday, helped by a victory in regional elections for Spain's prime minister while the yen hit a three-month low against the dollar on expectations for more economic stimulus from the Bank of Japan.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3032 from a low of $1.3013 hit on Friday, with chart support above $1.30. Traders reported talk of a large $1.3050 options expiry that could keep the euro pinned close to that level.

The single currency was helped as Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party secured victory in his home region of Galicia, boosting his austerity drive. The election had been seen by some as a referendum on the government's handling of the euro zone crisis.

"A lack of negative news out of Europe should help the euro for the moment at least," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

He said the euro could rise to $1.34 or $1.35 over the coming weeks, adding the U.S. presidential election and the looming 'fiscal cliff' could switch the market's attention towards the United States and away from the euro zone.

Expectations that Spain will apply for a bailout, prompting the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, kept the euro supported although uncertainty over the timing of such a move was also seen limiting its gains.

The euro fell late last week from a one-month peak of $1.3140 after Spain made no moves to seek help at a European Union summit. It faces chart resistance at the September high of $1.31729 on the EBS trading platform.

YEN FALLS

The yen fell broadly after data showing Japan's exports tumbled in September added to growing expectations of more policy stimulus from the Bank of Japan when it meets next week.

The dollar rose around 0.4 percent to 79.68 yen, its strongest since mid-July, gaining momentum after breaching resistance at its 200-day moving average around 76.42 yen.

The euro was up 0.6 percent at 103.88 yen, nearing a five-month peak of 104.145 hit last week.

"There is a lot of hope there that they (the BOJ) will do something big. History is sadly a poor lead and it would be prudent to pare down these long USDJPY positions early and maintain a strategy of buying on dips," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

The Canadian dollar also fell, sliding to a two-month low against the U.S. dollar as the market positioned for the prospect of a more dovish tone from the Bank of Canada at its rate setting meeting on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar rose as high as C$0.9949, matching a high hit in late August.

Data on Friday showed the country's September inflation at a low of 1.2 percent, providing little justification for the central bank to maintain a hawkish position.

In addition, the latest weekly data from U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net long positions in the Canadian dollar are the biggest among major currencies, at about 9.5 billion U.S. dollars, leaving the Canadian unit vulnerable to profit-taking.

The Australian dollar underperformed, trading down 0.2 percent at $1.0311 after the government reaffirmed its commitment to deliver a budget surplus, reinforcing views that a more frugal public sector will give the central bank reason to cut interest rates further. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)