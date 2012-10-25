* Yen hits four-month high vs dollar on BOJ easing bets
* Euro adds to Wednesday's gains on Draghi comments
* Sterling outperforms on strong UK GDP data
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Oct 25 The dollar hit a four-month high
against the yen on Thursday as expectations the Bank of Japan
will ease monetary policy next week weighed on the Japanese
currency.
The greenback rose 0.5 percent to 80.210 on the EBS
trading platform, its highest since June 25. It firmed despite
reported heavy offers just above 80 yen and traders said further
gains were possible that could take it towards the late June
peak of 80.63 yen.
The yen's recent weakness has been fuelled by talk of the
Bank of Japan easing further to stimulate the Japanese economy
when it meets on Oct. 30.
"We could see a fairly quick move up (after the Bank of
Japan decision)," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at BNY
Mellor, adding that the next resistance level was around 80.40
yen.
Higher treasury yields after recent upbeat U.S. economic
data also contributed to the stronger dollar. Initial jobless
claims and durable goods orders numbers due later in the day
will be closely watched for further clues to the health of the
economy.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to 104.13 yen, bringing
it closer to a 5-1/2 month peak of 104.59 yen hit earlier this
week.
The single currency was up 0.2 percent at $1.2996,
adding to gains made on Wednesday when European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi told German lawmakers that fears of
illegal funding of governments or stoking inflation were
misplaced.
"It entails that he (Draghi) is committed to what he is
saying, and that some of the tail risk has been removed from the
euro," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
The euro has traded within a range between $1.28880 and
$1.3400 since mid-September, though some analysts forecast that
a rise to $1.31 could see the euro run into selling pressure.
It hit a one-week low of $1.29205 on Wednesday after weak
German business activity and sentiment data, while uncertainty
over when Spain may seek a bailout was also expected to hamper
its rise.
STERLING SHINES
The UK pound outperformed after better-than-expected third
quarter GDP figures that showed the economy had lifted out of
recession and lessened the chances of more monetary easing from
the Bank of England next month.
Sterling jumped 0.6 percent to a one-week high of $1.6144
, although economists say one-off factors related to the
London Olympic games may mask underlying weakness and the
negative influence of the euro zone crisis.
The New Zealand dollar rose around 0.5 percent to a
three-week high of US$0.8243 after by
less-dovish-than-expected comments from the New Zealand central
bank.
Policymakers kept rates unchanged and reiterated
expectations for inflation to head back towards the middle of
its 1-3 percent target range.