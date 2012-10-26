* BOJ seen easing at next Tuesday's policy meeting
* U.S. Q3 GDP later Friday seen as next event risk
* Euro drifts lower, options suggest ranged trading
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 26 The yen recovered after hitting a
four-month low against the dollar on Friday, but was still on
track for a second week of losses as investors braced for the
Bank of Japan to ease policy next week.
The dollar was down 0.5 percent at 79.95 yen after
earlier hitting 80.38 yen. Some investors booked profits on long
dollar positions before the advance reading of U.S.
third-quarter gross domestic product due later on Friday.
A robust GDP reading could see the dollar touch its June
peak of 80.63 yen with the April peak of 81.78 a possible
target. A disappointing number could see the dollar pare its
recent gains.
The greenback was set to end the week higher, adding to last
week's rise of 1.1 percent and helped by widening spreads
between two-year U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bond
yields, with which the dollar/yen has a strong relationship.
"Dollar/yen has risen well ahead of itself in the past few
weeks and while on a multi-month basis we expect it to rise,
there will be some profit taking in the short term to smoothen
out the move," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at
Deutsche Bank.
The yen was also higher against the euro. The euro shed 0.5
percent to 103.37 yen, moving away from a five-month
peak of 104.59 yen on Tuesday.
"The yen has weakened on expectations of BOJ easing next
week, but many are wondering if the old adage, 'buy the rumour,
sell the fact' will hold true, and whether the dollar's gains
will last," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"Looking at the very short term, we see yen weakness because
it is about what the BOJ is going to do. But after that, it's
about what will the government do, and about macroeconomic
factors," he said.
The BOJ is expected to ease monetary policy at its meeting
on Tuesday, by expanding asset purchases, and it might make a
stronger commitment to keep pumping cash until its 1 percent
inflation target is attained.
Japanese inflation data reinforced expectations the BOJ will
ease, with core consumer prices falling for the fifth successive
month in the year to September.
Lawmakers have kept steady pressure on the BOJ to play its
part by stepping up efforts to support the economy. Japan's
cabinet approved a 422.6 billion yen ($5.3 billion) economic
stimulus package of subsidies and tax grants on Friday that will
tap budget reserves to avoid selling new debt.
EURO DRIFTS LOWER
After drifting lower for much of this week, the euro looked
set to finish weaker, its outlook clouded by uncertainty about
when Spain will request a bailout that could trigger the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
The single currency was flat at $1.2930, well off its
Oct. 17 high of $1.3140. The euro was seen as caught in a
$1.2800/1.3200 range until Spain asks for aid, traders said.
Bids from long-term investors were cited at $1.2905-10 with
offers around $1.2960 and above $1.3000.
The euro has been weighed down by grim economic data from
the euro zone and fresh signs that the region's powerhouse,
Germany was struggling.
Options market activity suggested the euro was likely to
stay in a range against the dollar in the near term. One-month
implied volatility was at 8.2 vols, up from around 8
vols on Thursday, but still near levels last seen two years ago.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent
at $1.0320, off the week's high of $1.0397 hit on
Thursday, as stock markets came under fresh selling pressure.