* Obama re-election dents dollar, lifts riskier currencies
* Obama seen supportive of Federal Reserve's QE
* But Congress still divided, raising worries over fiscal
cliff
* Greece parliament vote in focus for euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 7 The dollar fell on Wednesday after
U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election for a second term was
seen ensuring Federal Reserve quantitative easing will stay in
place.
But analysts said the dollar's uptrend could resume if
safe-haven flows are prompted by growing worries over the
looming U.S. "fiscal cliff".
The country risks policy paralysis over a sharp fiscal
tightening due to start next year unless a deal is reached in
Congress to avert it.
The end of uncertainty about the election result lifted
stocks and riskier currencies, helping the higher-yielding
Australian dollar rise to its highest in nearly seven weeks and
the Canadian dollar to a three-week peak.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies at 80.545, not far from Monday's two-month
high of 80.843.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2825, having hit a
high for the day of $1.28765, with traders looking to sell the
single currency at higher levels as investors took a grim view
given weaker-than-expected economic data and renewed concerns
about Greece and Spain.
The euro risked coming under selling pressure on uncertainty
before a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures
necessary to secure the next tranche of bailout cash, without
which the country faces bankruptcy.
"There's a bit of relief that there was a clear result in
the U.S. presidential election, it's removed uncertainty which
is benefiting pro-cyclical currencies in particular," said Ian
Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"But this is likely to be short-lived, especially for the
euro due to caution about Greece and Spain."
The Democrats retained a majority in the Senate but the
Republicans held control of the House of Representatives, which
could lead to tough negotiations over the "fiscal cliff",
potentially prompting safe-haven flows into the dollar.
The initial reaction to Obama's re-election, however, was
positive for equities and riskier currencies because the
Republicans had expressed opposition to the Federal Reserve's
quantitative easing policy.
The Australian dollar gained 0.4 percent to hit
$1.0480, its highest since Sept. 21, extending gains it made
after the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised some market
players by not cutting rates on Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar also fell against the Canadian dollar
to C$0.9875.
Many were sceptical about the gains in riskier currencies
given the looming fiscal problems in the U.S. could hurt growth
in the world's largest economy. Riskier currencies are bought by
investors when they are confident about an economic recovery.
"Beyond the initial reaction, the 'risk on' sentiment will
be challenged at some point by the heightened fiscal cliff
threat," David Bloom, global head of FX strategy at HSBC wrote
in a note.
"We believe this may extend dollar's weakness, but will cap
and potentially reverse the rally in "risk on" currencies we
expect in the near term."
GREEK VOTE
Against the yen the dollar fell to as low as 79.81
yen, well below its four-month high of 80.68 yen hit last
week. It bounced back to 80.35 yen, flat on the day, as yields
on U.S. Treasuries stabilised after a sharp drop.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said they are maintaining their
bullish strategy for dollar/yen and expected a re-test of the
80.70 high, with a break above there opening the way for gains
towards their 84.00 target.
With the U.S. election out of the way, investors would turn
their focus on the euro zone debt crisis in the near term.
The euro bounced from a two-month low of $1.2763 hit on
Tuesday to rise back above its 200-day moving average, a key
chart level, at $1.2827. But it stalled ahead of another chart
indicator, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud, around $1.2878.
Greece's coalition government hopes to overcome its own
divisions to push through parliament on Wednesday the austerity
package needed to avert bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win
but the smallest party in his coalition will oppose the
measures, leaving him with a margin of just a handful of votes.
Meanwhile, the market remained concerned that Spain could
delay seeking international aid, which could weigh on the euro.
The European Central Bank will decide on interest rates on
Thursday and while no change is expected, a slew of grim data
out of the euro zone, including sluggish German industrial
numbers, are likely to keep alive chances of further reductions.