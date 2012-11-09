* Euro hits 1-month low vs yen, near 2-month low vs dollar
* Investors fret over timing of Spain bailout request
* German economy ministry sees growth slowing
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 9 The euro hit a one-month low
against the yen on Friday and was seen susceptible to more
losses due to weak euro zone growth prospects and uncertainty
over aid for Greece and Spain.
The single currency fell 0.2 percent to 100.99 yen
on the EBS trading platform. It was also down 0.1 percent on the
day at $1.2733, close to a two-month low of $1.2717 hit
on Thursday as problems in the euro zone dragged the single
currency down to its lowest levels since early September.
Germany's Economy Ministry said on Friday that growth was
likely to slow in the fourth quarter and the first three months
of 2013, further weakening the outlook for the euro.
This followed comments by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi on Thursday that the euro zone economy showed
little sign of recovering before year-end, despite easing
financial market conditions.
Traders reported stop loss sell orders in the euro at around
$1.2715. The currency could extend losses if it drops below this
level, although traders also reported talk of an options barrier
at $1.2700.
"It was really nothing new from Draghi yesterday and now we
are looking at a game of chicken between Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy and the bond markets for looking at a bailout,"
said John Hardy, FX strategist at Saxo Bank.
Investors are waiting for signals that Spain will apply for
financial aid, which would allow the European Central Bank to
buy its bonds, a measure that would lift the euro.
Spain, however, has so far resisted asking for aid. The
prospect of ECB support has driven its borrowing costs down and
it has met its 2012 bond issuance target.
The Greek parliament is due to vote on Sunday on its 2013
budget. The budget must be passed to unlock a further tranche of
international aid.
CRISIS HITS CORE
Figures out on Thursday showed German exports slid at their
fastest pace since late last year, adding to evidence that the
euro zone's economic malaise has begun to take its toll on the
bloc's economic powerhouse.
Data on Friday also revealed weak French and Italian
industrial output in September.
"Germany has benefited from the euro zone debt crisis in a
way because a weaker euro helped its exports. But Germany
appears to be starting to suffer from deterioration in the euro
zone economy," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist at Tokai
Tokyo Securities in Tokyo.
If Germany is not strong enough to support ailing countries,
that would raise longer-term risk of a break-up in the euro
zone, Saito said.
As the euro wilted, the dollar's index against a basket of
currencies rose 0.5 percent to 80.824, close to a
two-month high.
But the dollar lost ground against the yen, falling to 79.29
yen, its lowest in more than a week, though it held just
above the Oct. 30 at 79.275.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar edged up 0.1
percent to $1.0407, staying away from Wednesday's 1 1/2-month
high of $1.0480.