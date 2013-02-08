* Yen gains broadly, but bounce could fizzle out
* Aso's comments, doubts over radical BoJ chief helps yen
* Euro down 1.5 percent vs yen, Draghi's comments weigh
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 8 The yen rose sharply on Friday
after Japan's finance minister said the currency's recent drop
had been overdone, as doubts crept in whether the Bank of Japan
will get a governor who will ease policy aggressively.
The gains are likely to be temporary, though, as data showed
the country's balance of payments had deteriorated. Japan posted
a current account deficit in December, marking the first time
the balance has turned red for two straight months in data
dating back to 1985.
U.S. and Asian funds bought the yen, with the euro's losses
more pronounced. Comments by European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi's that the exchange rate is important for growth and
price stability weighed on the common currency.
Investors interpreted the remarks as setting the scene for a
possible future interest rate cut by the ECB, in the event that
the euro zone economy slows further.
The euro fell 1.5 percent against the yen to
123.54 yen with traders reporting selling by Asian funds. The
dollar shed 1 percent to hit a session low of 92.17 yen
as a U.S.-based investor sold the greenback.
The yen, which has fallen to a 34-month low against the euro
and a 33-month low against the dollar, got a boost from Finance
Minister Taro Aso's comments that the yen's slide from 78 to 90
per dollar was steeper than intended.
It was also helped by a Reuters report that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe faces opposition from within his own cabinet
and financial bureaucrats to appoint a new BoJ governor who will
pursue aggressive easing policies.
"The market is responding to these reports and taking profit
in short yen positions," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist
at UBS. "But the dollar remains a buy on dips against the yen.
Speculation about who will take charge at the BoJ will continue
until there is an appointment."
Earlier this month, BoJ governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he
will step down on March 19, a few weeks ahead of schedule,
allowing Prime Minister Abe to appoint a chief who is more
amenable to making drastic policy changes to get Japan out of
deflation.
Expectations that the BoJ will aggressively ease monetary
policy in coming months and that the Abe administration will
appoint a chief who will implement these policies have driven
the yen lower in recent months.
POLICY OUTLOOK
The euro was steady against the dollar, at $1.3405,
after having fallen 0.9 percent on Thursday, when it briefly
dropped to $1.33705, the lowest since Jan. 25.
Draghi said economic activity in the euro area should
recover gradually in 2013 but added there are more negative
risks than positive.
The euro could however draw further support from the
perception that the ECB is withdrawing some of its
unconventional policy easing setting at a time when both the
Federal Reserve and the BoJ are expanding their balance sheets.
Expanding balance sheets means printing more money and
usually weighs on a currency as it increases its supply.
"When U.S. and Japanese central banks are expanding their
balance sheet, the ECB is shrinking its balance sheet," Makoto
Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"And it's not like the ECB is ready to cut rates soon
because the euro's rise is causing real risk of deflation. The
euro is likely to be firm unless we have a major surprise in the
Italian election," he said.
Polls have showed Italy's centre-left bloc on course to win
the Feb. 24-25 election. But its narrowing lead over the
centre-right led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has
unnerved investors on concerns that his policies, such as
tax-cut proposals, could undo the country's efforts to get its
finances back on track.