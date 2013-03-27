* Euro hits fresh 4-month low versus dollar

* Worries grow after Cyprus deal, euro may drop to $1.26

* ECB says Cyprus not a model for future bailouts

* Yen seen under pressure before April 3-4 BOJ meeting

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 27 The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, suffering from growing conviction that Cyprus's rescue will prove a template for future euro zone bailouts, making private investors foot the bill.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to hit $1.28165, its lowest since late November, though traders said it was propped up for now by reported bids just above $1.2800.

Traders reported hedge funds selling and said the break below a reported options barrier at $1.2825 left it vulnerable to a further slide, with the potential for it to target the mid-November low of $1.2661.

The European Central Bank sought on Tuesday to quash suggestions made by Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem the previous day that the Cyprus deal could shape future bank rescues, insisting the country was a unique case.

But this was not enough to allay fears that larger depositors in Europe will take a more direct hit from future bailouts, prompting investors to shun euro zone assets or withdraw money from struggling countries like Spain and Italy.

A broadly weak euro zone economy and political uncertainty in Italy is also worrying markets.

"After the deal for Cyprus there is concern about what would happen if another country were to ask for financial help," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.

"It is difficult to point at positive factors for the euro ... We need good economic data from the euro zone to support the euro going forwards and people fear that this is not very likely."

He said the euro's firm break below previous chart support at the 200-day moving average, currently at $1.2882, was adding to a negative technical configuration for the euro against the dollar, leaving it vulnerable to a drop towards $1.26.

Cyprus is expected to complete capital control measures on Wednesday to prevent a run on banks.

The euro could come under further pressure against the dollar if U.S. economic data points to a recovery, increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve may look to scale back monetary easing later this year.

YEN DIPS BEFORE BOJ

The yen fell against the dollar on the prospect of aggressive monetary easing measures by the Bank of Japan next week after the Nikkei business daily said the central bank will boost bond buying at its policy review meeting on April 3-4.

Sources also told Reuters the BOJ would likely start open-ended asset purchases immediately rather than in 2014, as originally agreed in January, and also buy longer-dated bonds.

The dollar was up 0.15 percent at 94.55 yen as it rebounded from a one-week low of 93.53 yen hit on Monday.

"Some hedge funds were positioning for the dollar to drop all the way to 90 yen after it broke below 94," said Kato of Mizuho Corporate Bank. "But as it quickly rebounded, the range could have been hiked upwards. People are searching for the next target- though at the end of the fiscal year, no one wants to move much."

But the yen steadied against an under-pressure euro, which was down 0.1 percent at 121.33 yen.