* Yen hits one-month high vs dollar, euro
* Dollar pressured by weak U.S. manufacturing data
* Euro off lows versus dollar but any gains seen limited
* Euro zone manufacturing PMI weak, Cyprus worries linger
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 2 The yen hit one-month highs
against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, helped by below-forecast
U.S. data the previous day, but gains may be limited due to
expectations of monetary easing in Japan later this week.
The euro recovered from recent lows against the dollar but
was seen vulnerable before a European Central Bank meeting and
due to concerns about the fallout from the Cyprus rescue,
uncertain Italian politics and a weak euro zone economy.
Euro zone purchasing managers' surveys showed a deepening
decline in manufacturing activity in March, with Italy and Spain
particularly weak.
However, the dollar came under pressure after U.S. data on
Monday showed factory activity slowed in March. This raised
concerns the world's largest economy was losing momentum and
helped the euro, analysts said.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 92.94 yen, having
broken below chart support around 93.12 yen, the 55-day moving
average, to hit 92.57 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest
since March 1. The dollar hit a 3-1/2 year peak of 96.71 yen in
mid-March.
Traders said stop loss sell orders would be triggered on the
break below 92.50 yen, though this may be prevented by reported
bids just above that level.
Analysts said the yen may recover further against the dollar
over the coming days but investors were likely to try to sell it
at higher levels before an April 3-4 Bank of Japan policy
meeting.
"We need to see aggressive, bold and clear language from the
BOJ for the dollar to re-break 94.30 yen and suggest that this
technical damage has been reversed," said Hans Redeker, head of
global foreign exchange strategy at Morgan Stanley.
He said the dollar could test 91.30 yen, but he "would
regard this as an opportunity to go back into dollar/yen longs".
The BOJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and to
extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
However, the market has already priced in hefty easing
measures, making it hard for policymakers to surprise investors.
"If the BOJ manage to surprise the market by introducing
easing that goes beyond what's already been supported then the
yen is likely to weaken... but with more U.S. data out before
the meeting, and other factors on the table, it could reach 90
yen," said Kenichi Asada, manager at Trust & Custody Services in
Tokyo.
The yen also rose against the euro, which hit a five-week
low of 119.16 yen and was last down 0.4 percent
against the yen at 119.30 yen. Chart support for the euro stands
at its late February low of 118.74 yen.
EURO STILL SHAKY
With the dollar under pressure, the euro pulled away
from a four-month trough of $1.2750 plumbed last week. It was
last down 0.1 percent at $1.2834, having earlier hit $1.2878.
However, the potential for euro gains was seen limited. It
was expected to stay below chart resistance at the March 23 high
around $1.3050 due to concerns about Cyprus's bailout and the
possible ramifications for other indebted euro zone countries.
Cyprus detailed losses over the weekend of around 60 percent
for savers of more than 100,000 euros as part of a bailout
agreed just over a week ago.
Investors were also cautious before a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday. Although interest rates are expected to be
left on hold, analysts saw a small risk of a cut.
"As the fundamental outlook for the euro region turns
increasingly bleak, the ECB remains poised to strike a dovish
tone for monetary policy," said David Song, currency analyst at
DailyFX.