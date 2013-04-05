* Dollar/yen pares gains on profit taking but will trend
higher
* Yen plunges to 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's radical easing
* BOJ pledges to pump $1.4 trillion into economy
* Poor U.S. non-farm figures could weigh on dollar/yen
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, April 5 The yen recovered against the
dollar on Friday as investors and speculators took profit on its
slide to a 3-1/2 year low on the Bank of Japan's surprisingly
radical monetary expansion drive.
It could gain further against the dollar if U.S. jobs data
due later on Friday disappoints.
The yen suffered its biggest one-day tumble since late 2008
on Thursday, when the BOJ eased policy aggressively to fight
deflation.
The dollar rose to as high as 97.20 yen on trading platform
EBS in Asian trade on Friday, a level not seen since August 2009
. It later pared gains to trade flat at 96.36 yen. The
dollar was still up 11 percent against the yen this year.
"The moves yesterday were excessive ... we have seen quite a
lot of dollar/yen buying ... so we are seeing a pullback and
some profit taking," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10
FX strategy at Citi.
"That said the trend in dollar/yen is on the upside, it
feels like investors will use dips to jump on the bandwagon of
the short yen trade before long."
Traders also said a sharp rebound in Japanese government
bond yields prompted the reversal, weighing on the dollar
against the yen.
The greenback soared 3.6 percent against the yen on Thursday
after the Bank Of Japan (BOJ), under new Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda, unleashed intense monetary stimulus. It promised to
inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two
years, a gamble that sent bond yields plummeting as prices rose
on the prospect of massive BOJ bond buying.
The yen pared losses against major currencies after dropping
steeply earlier in Friday's session. The euro, was
down 0.2 percent against the yen at 124.44 yen, after rising 4.3
percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day gain against the yen
since November 2008.
Analysts said European bonds and U.S. assets could benefit
as the Japanese yield curve has already flattened on
expectations of the BOJ purchasing long-dated Japanese
government debt, which could pique domestic investor hunger for
higher yields abroad.
"Domestic investors are likely to be encouraged by the BOJ's
promise to stay accommodative for quite some time," said Bill
Diviney, currency strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo. He
expected U.S. assets would see the most significant boost from
Japanese investors' forays abroad.
Analysts said that the dollar has space to run higher
against the yen now that it has regained a foothold above the 96
yen level. Barclays foresees the dollar firming to 103 yen in
the coming weeks.
U.S. NON-FARM PAYROLLS
The near-term risk to further gains in the dollar against
the yen was U.S. employment data due at 1230 GMT.
A disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report could
fuel expectations of more bond buying by the Federal Reserve,
which would weigh on the dollar.
Strategists said the dollar has been supported by bets the
Fed would reduce the size of its asset purchases later this
year, which would act as policy tightening while other major
central banks look poised to ease further.
"If we see a weak NFP number, dollar/yen could see some more
downside as investors take profit on dollar/yen longs but I
doubt it will have too much lower to go on the downside before
buyers emerge," Citi's Marinov said.
"The commitment from Kuroda to ease further, the sheer
aggressiveness of that compared to the prospects of less
quantitative easing from the Fed in the 6-12 month horizon
should keep bets for dollar/yen upside alive."
Against the dollar, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2917
. It fell to a 4-1/2-month low of $1.2740 on Thursday
after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank
stood ready to act if growth continues to languish.