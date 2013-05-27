* Yen continues to rebound from 4-1/2 year lows
* Euro edges up versus dollar but gains seen limited
* Subdued trade as U.S. and UK markets closed for holidays
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 27 The yen rose on Monday, staying
near a two-and-a-half week high against the dollar, as weak
equity markets encouraged investors to take profit on the
safe-haven Japanese currency's steep falls.
The euro also edged up against the dollar, helped by falls
in Italian and Spanish borrowing costs. Trading was
quiet, however, with British and U.S. markets closed for a
public holiday.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 100.96 yen, close
to Friday's trough around 100.66 yen, its lowest since May 10.
Sharp falls in equity markets last week after the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted it may soon scale back monetary easing
provided an excuse for a correction after the dollar rose nearly
20 percent this year to hit a 4-1/2 year peak of 103.74 yen.
A 3.2 percent fall in Japan's Nikkei share index on
Monday encouraged further dollar selling, with market players
shrugging off a small rebound in European stocks.
"It's reasonable to expect that we can have a few days of
correction in dollar/yen ... There had been very large inflows
into the Nikkei and huge speculative buying of dollars and
selling of yen," SEB chief currency strategist Carl Hammer said.
Positioning data showed speculators increased long dollar
positions to their highest since at least June 2008 in the week
to May 21 and increased short yen positions. Many of them may
now be looking to take profits on those positions.
But most analysts expect the yen will resume its recent
downtrend as a result of the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary
easing announced in early April.
"We still think in the medium to longer term we will see a
weaker yen. In the short term it is in a corrective phase, but
the dollar should keep above 100 yen," Antje Praefcke, currency
strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, said.
The dollar held below chart resistance at 101.07 yen, the
21-day moving average, while traders said it may be influenced
by reported options expiries due later at 100.75 and 101 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a currency basket, was down 0.1 percent at 83.609 after
dropping around 0.7 percent last week.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2944, though traders reported offers above $1.2970. But it
fell against a firmer yen and was last down 0.3
percent at 130.71 yen.
The single currency faced chart resistance at the 55-day
moving average at $1.2983 and the 21-day average at $1.2997,
with investors wary the European Central Bank may opt to cut
interest rates further.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the central
bank would stick to expansive monetary policy, though it should
be wary of dropping its deposit rate below zero.