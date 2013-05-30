* Dollar rises vs yen as JP pension fund mulls changes to
strategy
* Considers domestic stock investment to grow with rallying
mkt
* Euro rises on euro zone economic data
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, May 30 The yen fell against the dollar
on Thursday as a proposed revision in Japan's public pension
fund's strategy is expected to boost equity markets and
undermine the Japanese currency.
Sources told Reuters the Government Pension Investment Fund
(GPIF) was considering a more flexible approach to allocations
which could let investment in domestic stocks grow in rallying
markets.
Given the recent negative correlation between equities and
the yen, which tends to benefit during periods of financial
stress, traders said the news pushed Nikkei equity futures
higher and caused the yen to reverse earlier gains.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent on the day to 101.67 yen,
recovering from an earlier trough of 100.46 yen, which was its
lowest level since May 9.
"The rationale behind the yen selling on the back of Japan's
GPIF headlines seems linked the hedging behaviour of foreign
investors buying Japanese stocks," said Valentin Marinov, head
of European G10 FX strategy at Citi.
"If the headline is confirmed, it could fuel a renewed
Nikkei rally and hence more demand for short-yen hedges by
foreign investors. This could trigger more dollar/yen buying
from here."
The yen is impacted when foreign investors buy Japanese
equities because they hedge this investment by buying dollars
against the yen.
The dollar had earlier slipped against yen on Thursday after
faltering equities pushed market participants to opt for the
safety of the yen and unwind their bets for a stronger dollar.
Most market participants expect the dollar to continue to
gain against the yen over the medium term due to the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary easing and that buyers would emerge
on dips.
The euro was also up 0.6 percent against the yen
at 131.67 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.1 percent at
$1.2952 after briefly breaking the $1.30 mark to hit a peak of
$1.3006.
The single currency was also supported by data which
signalled an improvement in economic sentiment in the euro zone.
But strategists said there was still a chance of a rate cut
by the European Central Bank and this could hurt the euro.
"If euro area economy deteriorates people will take a
closer look at the likelihood the ECB will cut rates and that
will drive the euro lower," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
Strategists also said the dollar would find support on
prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its current $85
billion-a-month stimulus programme in coming months.
"Quantitative easing tapering cannot be ruled out later this
year and that is going to continue to support the dollar... we
won't see a trend reversal lower in the dollar," Citi's Marinov
said.