* Dollar regains footing versus yen
* Stabilising stocks, better U.S. data helps dollar
* Uncertainty on Fed stimulus withdrawal remains
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, June 10 The dollar rose against the yen
and other major currencies on Monday, as equities stabilised and
the U.S. currency extended gains made after an encouraging U.S.
jobs report data last week.
The dollar found support after Japanese equities
closed almost 5 percent up on the day while European shares
stabilised to last trade flat.
Prospects of the Federal Reserve scaling back its stimulus
in coming months could also continue to help the dollar, but
strategists said in the near-term the lack of clarity on when
this would happen could lead to some volatility in the currency.
The dollar was up 1.34 percent at 98.83 yen, around
4.0 percent above Friday's trough of 94.98 yen, which marked its
lowest since the Bank of Japan unveiled aggressive monetary
easing on April 4. Traders reported offers up to 99.50 yen but
bids around 98.00 yen.
The dollar saw its worst weekly performance against the yen
since mid-2010 last week, but strategists said further losses
would be limited as dips in the pair were still considered good
buying opportunities.
"Last week with elevated nerves about what Fed tapering
means and when it could start, we saw this knee-jerk rush to
safe heavens, like the yen," said Sara Yates, global head of FX
strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank. "I think what we are seeing
at the moment in the market is the unwinding of that."
Yates said while in the near-term there was scope for more
volatility in dollar/yen, the dollar is forecast to rise to 105
yen in 12 months, given the BoJ's aggressive stimulus plan and
as talk about how and when the Fed may slow its pace of asset
purchases gains momentum.
The dollar recovered from heavy losses against the yen after
data on Friday showed that U.S. employers had added a slightly
above-forecast 175,000 jobs in May.
But analysts said this did not point to a sustained recovery
in the economy and the dollar remained vulnerable to weak U.S.
data.
"(The jobs data) hasn't changed the market's view much on
the timing of Fed tapering," said Kasper Kirkegaard, currency
strategist at Danske Bank, adding that the dollar was likely to
react more to weaker than stronger U.S. data because the market
still held hefty bets of dollar gains.
The dollar was also boosted by an upward revision to
Japanese first quarter economic growth. This lifted Japanese
equities, which typically causes the yen to fall.
Markets will focus on the BOJ's two-day policy meeting, that
ends on Tuesday, for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to address the
recent market volatility, but analysts said it was unlikely the
central bank will announce any decisive measures.
"Markets will be looking for details from Kuroda but the
risk is that those details won't be forthcoming and that can see
the yen strengthen a little bit and dollar/yen get buffeted
around a bit," said Yates.
The euro was flat at $1.3212 against the dollar and
up 1.21 percent against the yen at 130.57 yen.