* USD gains from huge unwind in emerging mkt, commodities
* Yen, Swiss franc may gain on more emerging mkt turbulence
* Investors watch PBOC clampdown in China money markets
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 21 The dollar slipped from a
two-week high against a basket of major currencies on Friday but
was still on track for its best weekly rise in a year on
expectations of an eventual end to ultra-loose U.S. monetary
policy.
After two straight days of sharp gains, some speculators
booked profits on the dollar's rise. That helped the euro to
recover from a two-week low struck on Thursday.
But gains in the euro are unlikely to last as interest rate
differentials are moving in favour of the dollar. Also, a rise
in bond yields in southern European countries, given a global
bond market sell-off, is compounding the euro zone's problems.
Against the currency basket the dollar stood at 81.917
, below Thursday's two-week high of 82.145, though it was
still up 1.6 percent for the week.
The euro was steady at $1.3215, but well below
Wednesday's four-month peak of $1.3414. Traders said with the
yield gap between 10-year Treasuries and German
Bunds rising to its highest since late April 2010
in favour of the former, most investors were looking to initiate
fresh bets against the euro.
The last time spreads between U.S. Treasures and benchmark
German Bunds were at that level over three years back, the euro
started to fall from a high of above $1.34 to below $1.20.
The dollar gained 0.6 percent against the yen to 97.85 yen
, edging near its 98.29 yen top hit on Thursday.
"Among G-10 currencies, we see the dollar as the most
popular," said Yujiro Goto, FX strategist at Nomura. "Demand
from Japanese investors for Treasuries will pick up and we are
expecting the U.S. economy to keep growing. The Fed is likely to
start tapering (stimulus measures) in September and this is very
encouraging for dollar/yen."
CONCERNS
There are concerns, however, that higher U.S. interest rates
could prompt a stampede out of emerging markets. Such a
development could favour traditional safe-haven currencies such
as the yen and the Swiss franc, traders said.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to their highest
since August 2011 after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday the economy was improving enough for the Fed to begin
scaling back its monthly $85 billion in asset purchases.
"It's become clear the Fed is heading for an exit from
stimulus. The era of 'Bernanke puts' is over. Those who are
doing dollar carry trades and buying emerging market assets have
to unwind their positions," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist
at Tokai Tokyo Securities.
Investors were also keeping an eye on turmoil in Chinese
money markets, but fears of a broader banking crisis eased on
speculation the central bank had quietly added funds.
That helped to lift the growth-linked Australian dollar from
a 33-month low hit on Thursday. The Aussie rose 0.5 percent to
$0.9270, after having sunk to $0.9163 on Thursday.