* Nikkei jumps 2.5 pct, lends support to dollar/yen
* Euro zone sentiment data helps euro
* Australian dollar near 3-week high, aided by Chinese data
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar fell on Monday
against most major currencies amid the ongoing debate on when
the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper its stimulus
program after the disappointing U.S. jobs report last week.
The yen fell on Monday, losing ground as Japanese stocks
rallied following Tokyo's winning bid to host the 2020 Olympics
and an upgrade of second-quarter economic growth while the euro
was lifted on better-than-expected euro zone sentiment data.
But the slower than expected U.S. job growth in August, even
as the jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year low, continued to weigh on
sentiment although the dollar did not undergo
the mauling it took on Friday.
"We're still re-evaluating the nonfarm payrolls release on
Friday," said Michael Woolfolk, global market strategist at BNY
Mellon in New York. "But the market does appear to be taking
this more in stride today and sentiment is the Fed will taper in
September despite the sour report."
The euro rose 0.2 percent against the dollar and the
dollar gained 0.3 percent against the yen. The dollar
index was down 0.2 percent on Monday, extending Friday's 0.6
percent drop.
Expectations the Fed would announce a tapering of its
monthly bond purchases at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting have
buoyed the dollar lately and are still largely responsible for
the 2.8 percent gain in the dollar index this year. A reduction
in stimulus will lift U.S. Treasury yields and bolster the
appeal of dollar-denominated assets.
Comments by two Federal Reserve officials suggested stimulus
unwinding was still on track.
While the euro was supported by the positive Sentix
sentiment data, investors were keeping a wary eye on Rome where
the Italian Senate is set to begin a debate on whether to expel
former premier Silvio Berlusconi from parliament. If carried
out, the move could threaten the country's ruling coalition.
A looming German general election was also keeping the euro
in check.
"Volatility surrounding euro should pick up this week, as we
approach the German elections and Italian politics grab market
attention," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Higher volatility
and a central bank that stands ready to push back against higher
rates should weaken euro, in our view."
OLYMPICS
The dollar's gains were pronounced against the yen. The
Olympics win for Tokyo could translate into a big boost for the
Japanese economy and a shot in the arm for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe who is attempting to reflate the economy after decades of
sub-par growth and deflation.
The Tokyo bid committee estimates hosting the Olympics would
boost the economy by 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) over the next
seven years..
This boosted the Nikkei, which jumped to a five-week
high and as the yen has an inverse correlation with Tokyo
shares, the currency slipped. The yen is a safe-haven currency
and tends to move in the opposite direction to riskier assets
like stocks. Japanese stocks were also helped by a sharp upward
revision of second-quarter growth data.
All of which led some speculators and traders to sell the
yen. The dollar hit a high of 100.10 yen earlier on
Monday. The euro rose 0.5 percent to 131.27 yen.
Both the dollar and the euro have gained more than 14
percent this year against the yen as the Bank of Japan embarked
on a massive monetary stimulus programme in April.
"The Olympics bid has added a bit more to the underlying
negative yen trend," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at
RBS Global Banking.
But the yen's weakness could be temporary with investors
wary about a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria
that could lead to fresh safe-haven inflows.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar hit a three-week high at
a$0.9224, benefiting from Chinese trade data. China is
Australia's biggest export market.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9204, up 0.2 percent. It barely
reacted to Saturday's national election result.