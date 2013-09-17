* Dollar index dips, stays above a four-week low
* Dollar seen trading in a tight range before Fed meeting
* Focus on Fed's 2-day policy meeting starting Tuesday
* Markets expect modest tapering of stimulus
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 17 The dollar edged lower on
Tuesday but traded in a tight range before a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting which is expected to result in stimulus being
scaled back.
Investors were reluctant to make fresh bets before the
policy meeting, which begins later on Tuesday. A recent Reuters
poll showed economists expect the Fed to reduce monthly asset
purchases by a relatively modest $10 billion.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent versus a basket of
currencies at 81.193, having recovered from a four-week
low of 80.968 set on Monday.
"It's all a waiting game before the Fed and currencies will
be in a tight range," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen. "Yesterday the euro moved
towards $1.34, but it had no momentum to move above there."
He said market participants were expecting an "extremely
modest announcement" from the Fed, which was likely to mean a
reduction in quantitative easing by $10 billion would be enough
to push U.S. bond yields and the dollar slightly higher.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3348, below
a peak of $1.3385 hit on Monday, its highest since late August.
Analysts said U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT could have
an impact on the dollar, though it would have to be well below
or well above forecasts to be sufficient to influence thinking
on what the Fed will announce.
Germany's ZEW sentiment data at 0900 GMT was likely to show
a small rise but analysts did not expect a big market reaction.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 99.17 yen but was
expected to stay stuck below chart resistance at 100 yen.
"On top of the size of tapering, what's more important this
time is the Fed's forecast of interest rates in 2016, which will
give markets an idea on the pace of future rate hikes," said Sho
Aoyama, senior market analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Analysts say rate hike expectations hold the key for the
dollar because of their impact on short-term U.S. bond yields.
The dollar retreated on Monday after Lawrence Summers'
withdrawal from the race to lead the Federal Reserve reduced the
chances of a rapid cut in monetary stimulus.