NEW YORK, Sept 19 The dollar struggled near a
seven-month low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve surprised many investors, who had
positioned for a scaling back in its stimulus program, by
leaving policy unchanged.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, citing tightening financial
conditions, on Wednesday refused to commit to begin reducing the
bond purchases this year. The Fed also cut growth forecasts for
2013 and 2014, citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal
policy and higher mortgage rates.
The safe-haven yen fell too, sliding to a 3-1/2-year low
against the euro, as the Fed's decision sparked a
rally in riskier assets and currencies. So widespread was the
yen sell-off that it also hit a 23-year low against the Swiss
franc, another safe-haven currency.
"Future tapering has probably ended up being a
meeting-to-meeting call once again, beholden to a small handful
of economic data points," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency
strategist at OANDA in Toronto. "The Fed is correct to be
hesitant. Global growth is precarious at best, and turning the
taps too tight too soon, would have a huge global domino effect"
The dollar index was last little changed after the
previous session's 1.1 percent drop, its biggest one-day slide
in more than two months, after the Fed kept the size of its
asset-buying program at $85 billion a month, confounding
expectations for a reduction of roughly $10 billion.
The index has fallen to levels not seen since well before
Bernanke first floated the idea of reducing the stimulus in May.
The dollar index last stood at 80.238, having fallen to
80.060 on Wednesday, its lowest since February.
The dollar's losses saw the euro hit a 7-1/2-month
high of $1.3568, with this year's high of $1.3711 the target for
some euro bulls, traders said.
"U.S. yields are lower and it makes sense to move out of
dollars into the euro and sterling," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets In London.
"By the time we have the European Central Bank meeting early
next month, we could have the euro at $1.37 which will pose a
headache to (ECB President Mario) Draghi."
A stronger euro zone currency would hurt exports and is the
last thing the ECB would want, given it has pledged to keep
monetary policy accommodative for longer to support a nascent
economic recovery.
GROWTH CURRENCIES FARE WELL
The surprise Fed decision saw U.S. Treasury yields tumble
while riskier assets like stocks, staged a rally.
Near-term implied volatilities also fell, reflecting healthy
risk appetite with sharp swings in currencies unlikely.
"Dollar bulls are seen taking a leave of absence until the
tapering story reasserts itself," Deutsche Bank analysts said in
a note. "In G-10 land, the Fed surprise is likely worth another
2 percent dollar weakness against most pairs, with the notable
exception of a more resolute dollar/yen."
Higher-yielding currencies fared well as the tap for cheap
dollars remained open. The New Zealand dollar climbed 0.8
percent to a four-month high of $0.8436, getting an
added lift after data showed New Zealand's economy grew at a
better-than-expected pace in the second quarter.
The rally in riskier assets weighed on the yen. The euro
soared to a 3-1/2-year high against the yen of 134.40 while the
dollar rose 1.3 percent to 99.22 yen, pulling away from
Wednesday's three-week low of 97.75 yen.
The dollar's moves versus the yen were being influenced by
two conflicting factors, the drop in U.S. bond yields on the one
hand and a bounce in risk appetite on the other.
U.S. data reports had minimal impact on trading.
An increase in U.S. exports narrowed the country's current
account deficit in the second quarter to its lowest in four
years, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
A separate report showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits rose last week, but it was difficult
to get a clear read on the labor market's health because a Labor
Department analyst said two states appeared to be working
through a backlog of unprocessed claims.