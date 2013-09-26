* Japan corporate tax-cut hopes lead to yen-selling
* Dollar slips as US govt shutdown concerns leave traders
wary
* Dollar index firms but remains not far off a 7-mth trough
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 26 The dollar gained versus the yen
on Thursday on talk of more corporate tax reform in Japan, while
a U.S. budget impasse weighed on the greenback against other
currencies.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.6 percent at
99.02 yen, recovering from a one-week low of 98.27 yen touched
earlier in the day. Large options expiries were reported at
95.00 yen, 99.0 yen and 100 yen.
The euro rose 0.5 percent at 133.82 yen after
rising as high as 133.91 yen on EBS.
Investors were wary of buying the dollar, given worries
about a possible federal debt default and the chances of a U.S.
government shutdown next week. That left the dollar flat
against a basket of currencies at 80.383, close to 7-month
trough of 80.060 plumbed on Sept. 18.
But the market also refrained from aggressively selling the
dollar which has rallied when past impasses were resolved as, on
balance, this one is expected to be.
Still, congressional officials must reach a budget deal by
Monday that would allow the government to keep running, but
negotiations have been contentious so far.
"On a trade weighted basis, the dollar is under pressure
with the (debt ceiling) debate coming to action. We expect this
to continue if there is a further stalling in negotiations,"
said Chris Walker, strategist at Barclays Capital. "Markets
expect a resolution to be announced by the end of the week."
The dollar, however, rose versus the yen on news that the
Japanese government plans to say it will "urgently consider"
cutting the corporate tax rate when it compiles a stimulus
package next week, according to a media report.
"There was a Kyodo News headline this morning that Japan
will urgently consider cutting the corporate tax rate, and while
this was not new, and any change is unlikely to be implemented
immediately, some took it as a fresh reason to sell yen," said
Masashi Murata, senior FX strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
A government source told Reuters last week that Japan will
consider cutting corporate taxes and ending a temporary tax hike
earlier than scheduled, as a means to cushion the economy from a
scheduled sales tax increase.
That would add up to more stimulus than previously expected
for the economy, putting more yen in circulation.
Japan's benchmark stock index, Nikkei,, which has
recently tended to rise when the yen falls, was also up.
Murata said that the yen's direction was largely determined
by the difference in monetary policy outlooks, with Japan still
on an emergency, ultra-loose setting while the U.S. Federal
Reserve on balance is heading for the exit.
Still, the dollar has struggled since the Fed stunned
markets last week by deciding not to scale back its massive
stimulus yet, a decision which also cast some doubt on whether
markets have been overoptimistic on the U.S. economy.
The final reading of U.S. second quarter gross domestic
product is due later on Thursday, followed by a key non-farm
payrolls report next week.
Stronger-than-expected data would likely reignite
speculation that the Fed could announce a stimulus reduction in
December, or even next month, supporting the dollar.