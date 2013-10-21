* Dollar index still close to 8-month low
* Tuesday's U.S. payrolls data the big focus
NEW YORK Oct 21 The dollar climbed against the
yen and the Swiss franc on Monday as a few investors positioned
for an expected strong U.S. jobs data reading on Tuesday, which
may revive debate about when the Federal Reserve will scale back
monetary stimulus.
The dollar had been under pressure since the U.S. debt
crisis flared, with disruption from the 16-day government
shutdown that ended last week leading markets to conclude the
Fed will delay plans to trim its bond buying for several months.
But the near-term focus was on the September jobs report,
which was delayed due to the shutdown. It is forecast to show
180,000 jobs were created last month while the jobless rate is
expected to remain steady at 7.3 percent.
If the data exceeds expectations, then speculation over
whether the Fed can taper this year is likely to return,
injecting some volatility in the currency market.
"For now all eyes will turn to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
tomorrow with markets anticipating a print near the 180K level,"
said said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX Strategy at
BK Asset Management in New York. "If the numbers are close to
expectations the greenback could see a relief rebound as the
week proceeds."
The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the yen to 98.16 yen
, inching towards a near three-week high of 99.00 yen set
last Thursday.
The dollar was 0.2 percent higher against the Swiss franc
at 0.9036 francs.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 79.744, still
not far from a trough of 79.478 touched on Friday, its lowest
point since February.
"We forecast non-farm payrolls to increase by 200,000 and
the unemployment rate to decline to 7.2 percent," said Chris
Walker, currency strategist at Barclays. "Results in line with
our forecast would likely lead to a broad dollar rally, as
expectations for a taper delay are pared back."
Barclays recommended long dollar positions against the yen.
While a majority of market players now expect the Fed will
begin reducing stimulus only next year, a few analysts still
believe tapering could start in December.
Those expectations may get a boost if a slew of upcoming
U.S. data including the jobs report shows the economy gained
momentum despite the fiscal stalemate that took the United
States near to default.
Some of that uncertainty was reflected in a pick-up in
overnight implied volatilities, a gauge of how choppy a currency
pair is likely to be. The euro/dollar vols ticked up
to around 10.35 percent from around 4.5 percent on Friday.
Implied vols in dollar/yen also rose.
"We could see some dollar strength going into the payrolls
data, especially given the magnitude of the selloff in the past
few days," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard
Currency Fund in London.
"If the jobs number beats expectations and is backed up by
good retail sales and durable goods data we could see some
speculation of Fed tapering return. That could see the dollar
strengthen, but overall I would want to fade into such a move."
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3678, though not
far from an eight-month high of $1.3703 on Friday, almost
touching this year's peak of $1.3711.