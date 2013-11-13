* Policymaker says possible Fed could trim stimulus next
month
* Yen near 2-month low vs dollar on higher U.S. bond yields
* Sterling spikes after Bank of England report, UK jobs data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 13 The dollar rose against the euro
and hovered close to a two-month high against the yen on
Wednesday after an influential member of the U.S. Federal
Reserve kept the door open to a first withdrawal in stimulus
next month.
European trading was dominated by sterling's outperformance
after the Bank of England said there was a chance British
unemployment could hit 7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.
That kept alive speculation the central bank might raise
interest rates far earlier than it has flagged so far,
highlighting a divergence between Britain's monetary policy path
and that of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.
Sentiment towards the dollar was helped by comments from
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a centrist in
policy terms, who said on Tuesday a cut in the Fed's bond-buying
operations remained a possibility in December.
Attention is now on comments that incoming Fed governor
Janet Yellen will make at her Senate confirmation hearing on
Thursday.
The euro was also pegged back by more evidence of falling
price pressures in the euro zone, reinforcing concerns about
easing inflation that led the ECB to cut rates last week. Data
on Wednesday showed Spanish prices fell for the first time in
four years in October.
The euro fell to $1.3415, down 0.15 percent on the
day, dragged down partly by its losses against the pound but
holding above the two-month low of $1.3295 struck after
Thursday's ECB rate cut.
"The Spanish inflation numbers were slightly below their
earlier reading which tells you that the ECB will have to take
fresh easing measures," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at
Societe Generale.
"Having said that, we do not expect the euro to fall sharply
against the dollar unless we get more signs that the Fed will
start to taper. For that, Yellen's confirmation hearings will be
important for near-term direction in the dollar."
The dollar eased 0.1 percent to 99.55 yen, not far
from a two-month high of 99.80 yen struck on Tuesday. The U.S.
currency is up about 0.4 percent so far this week, having drawn
strength from rising U.S. bond yields.
Higher U.S. bond yields tend to favour the dollar by making
dollar-denominated debt more attractive to bond investors. The
10-year U.S. yield has risen almost 20 basis points
since last Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.
Sterling rose to $1.6003, rebounding from Tuesday's
two-month low of $1.5854 after a better-than-expected UK jobs
report and a raised growth forecast from the central bank.
"The BoE has acknowledged that the UK is doing much better
than it had forecast three months ago," said Howard Jones,
partner at RMG Wealth Management. "We are certainly long
sterling, especially against the euro and the Swedish crown."