* Funding currencies drop as global stocks push higher
* Australian and New Zealand dollars outperform on China
reforms
* Easy money, low rates pledge buoy risk sentiment
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 18 The dollar and the yen fell on
Monday against growth-linked currencies which drew support from
higher stock markets as investors cheered prospects of more
economic reform in Asian powerhouse, China.
Chinese shares posted their biggest gain in more than two
months on Monday, as Beijing announced its most sweeping
economic and social reforms in nearly three decades.
Those gains saw global shares hit record highs
but the major currencies of the dollar, yen and
euro on balance remain more concerned with the debate over how
long major central banks will keep monetary stimulus easy and
the liquidity taps open.
"Financial markets have started the week on a positive
footing, where the prospect of reform in China and continued low
rates in developed nations buoy equity markets," said Tom
Levinson, currency strategist at ING.
"Funding currencies, such as dollar, yen and the Swiss franc
are soft as investors look for value and yield."
The dollar came off highs last week as the Federal Reserve's
chief-in-waiting encouraged faith it would keep it
$85-billion-a-month bond purchases intact this year. Most
investors now expect the Fed to start paring stimulus only in
March 2014, meaning there will be more dollars flushing through
the global financial system.
The European Central Bank, however, has also pledged to keep
rates near record lows and may yet take more action while the
Bank of Japan is also set to be aggressive in providing monetary
stimulus to reach its inflation goal. The BOJ will hold a
regular policy meeting this week and is expected to maintain its
ultra-loose policy.
That flood of global liquidity and the promise to keep rates
low should continue to put pressure on low-yielding currencies
like the dollar, the yen, the Swiss franc and even the euro
pegged back against currencies like the Australian
and New Zealand dollars.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 80.665 as
some investors trimmed long dollar positions. The dollar was
down 0.3 percent at 99.845 yen, while the euro shed 0.2
percent to trade at 134.92 yen. The euro was
marginally higher against the dollar at $1.3515.
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at $0.9417
while the New Zealand dollar was also up by a similar
margin. Both currencies tend to outperform when growth prospects
about Asian powerhouse China improve.
Still, investors are keeping a close eye oncoming U.S. data
to gauge the timing of any tapering of the Fed's bond-buying.
A key piece on data, due on Wednesday, is October retail
sales. Data on Friday showed currency speculators added to more
favourable bets in the dollar and turned even more negative on
the yen in the week ended Nov. 12.
"I think the market wants to keep risk-on trading, but some
think the dollar/yen is high and aren't willing to go higher
yet," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"But I think some people believe the dollar might go higher
by the end of the year, so they want to keep their long
positions in dollar/yen," he said.