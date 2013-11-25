* Higher equities hurt low-yielding yen
* Net short positions in yen climb to six-year high
* Commodity currencies fall as oil prices slip on Iran deal
* Euro falls vs dollar; ECB's Hansson says room to cut rates
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 25 The yen hit a six-month low
against the dollar and a four-year trough versus the euro on
Monday as a deal on Iran's nuclear programme sent shares higher,
prompting investors to sell the low-yielding currency.
The Japanese currency typically falls when share prices
rise, with the greater appetite for risk leading some investors
to sell the low-yielding yen in search of greater return.
It has also weakened recently on the belief the Bank of
Japan will implement the most aggressive monetary stimulus among
major central banks.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 101.74 yen, having
hit 101.915 yen, its strongest since late May, as a deal between
Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme
lifted Asian and European shares and pushed oil prices lower.
"The market perceives the (inverse) correlation between the
yen and the Japanese Nikkei as strong... It's very much
embedded in the market's psyche," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
Positioning data last week showed speculators increased net
short positions in the Japanese currency to their highest in six
years.
Traders said some investors were reluctant to be short of
dollars before Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Demand was
also seen from Japanese importers, as Monday was a "gotobi" date
- a multiple of five - on which books are traditionally
settled.
"The yen is being sold off as the funding currency of
choice," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC,
adding the dollar could be heading towards 102.50 yen, a level
last hit at the end of May.
The euro rose as far as 137.98 yen, its highest
since October 2009. It was last up 0.15 percent at 137.43 yen.
It fell against the dollar, however, after European Central
Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said he saw more room
for the central bank to cut interest rates.
The euro fell 0.35 percent to $1.3512, with analysts
and traders also saying lower oil prices may exacerbate concern
about disinflationary pressures in the euro zone.
It fell as low as $1.3399 last week after a media report
suggested the ECB could opt for negative deposit rates.
ECB Executive board member Benoit Coeure said in Tokyo that
slowing price growth, or disinflation, would continue for now,
but would not progress to deflation.
Falling oil prices weighed on commodity-linked currencies,
with the Canadian dollar hitting a 4 1/2-month low of
C$1.0584 per U.S. dollar. The U.S. currency was last up 0.4
percent at C$1.0553.
The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at
$0.9151, having hit a 2-1/2 month low of $0.9120 due to the
threat of intervention by the Reserve Bank of Australia to stem
the currency's recent gains.