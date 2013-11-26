* Dollar index falls, lending support to the euro
* Yen near 4-yr low vs euro, 5-yr vs GBP, 23-yr low vs Swiss
* Yen seen as best funding currency given BOJ stance
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 26 The dollar fell against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, hurt by lower U.S. yields and giving a
fillip to the euro that has so far proven resilient to talk of
looser monetary policy by the European Central Bank.
Expectations that month-end rebalancing flows by asset
managers could also see the dollar weaken against currencies
including the euro and the British pound.
The dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 80.696,
reversing Monday's gains and pulling away from last week's high
of 81.29 as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped
after data on Monday showing contracts to buy previously owned
U.S. homes hit a 10-month low in October.
The euro was up 0.35 percent at $1.3567, triggering
stop loss buy orders above $1.3560, with near-term resistance
seen at its Nov. 20 high of $1.3584.
"The dollar's own issues about whether Fed tapering will
take place or not make the euro the next best alternative," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist, at HSBC. "But the euro is
looking rather toppish here."
Part of the reason for the euro holding up is some
speculation that euro zone inflation, due later in the week,
could show a slight rise in prices. That would push back
expectations that the ECB will take further action to fight
disinflationary pressures.
Forecasts are for November euro zone flash inflation at 0.8
percent, year-on-year, up from 0.7 percent in October.
Last month, after a shock drop in euro zone inflation, the ECB
cut its refinancing rate to a record low, pushing the euro to a
near two-month trough.
"Inflation readings are starting to have a much greater
impact on currencies than before," added HSBC's Maher.
The euro has since bounced back and was trading near a
four-year high against the yen at 137.70 yen.
But the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 101.50 yen,
having pulled away from a six-month high of 101.915 yen hit on
Monday after the housing data.
The data raised questions about the strength of the U.S.
economy, prompting profit-taking in the dollar, which had gained
1.9 percent versus the yen in three sessions.
However, the yen remains under pressure on expectations the
Bank of Japan's commitment to an ultra-easy policy will keep it
the best funding currency for carry trades, especially against
European currencies.
Sterling hit a five-year high of 165.28 yen on
Monday and last stood at 164.30 while the Swiss franc hit a
23-year high of 112.10 yen.
"The yen and the franc are both often considered as
safe-haven currencies. The fact that the yen is at a two-decade
low against the Swiss franc symbolises how weak the yen is at
the moment," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.