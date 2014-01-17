* Pound jumps after December sales surprise
* New Zealand dollar falls 1 percent vs dollar
* Euro burdened by inflation concerns
* U.S. dollar pauses ahead of industrial production
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 17 Strong British retail sales shook
the pound out of a week-long torpor on Friday while the
New Zealand dollar was the biggest faller among major
currencies, halting a run to 9-month highs.
Sterling surged half a percent after the December figures
came in far stronger than forecast, wrongfooting many traders
who have turned more bearish on the pound after its good
six-month run against the dollar.
"We were contemplating a test of support for the pound at
$1.6320. In the end we got this stonking number which provoked a
genuine reaction," said Daragh Maher, strategist with HSBC in
London.
It has been a listless past week for the big four
currencies. U.S. jobs data have cast some doubt on the dominant
view at the start of the year that the dollar should strengthen,
while the euro is weighed down by worries over inflation.
The single currency inched down 0.1 percent to $1.3602, with
focus shifting to U.S. industrial production data, due at 1415
GMT.
Whether the 5.3 percent annual jump in UK retail sales point
to a sustainable recovery in Britain and more fuel for the pound
is unclear. Strong spending around Christmas may well have been
chiefly on credit and unless wages start to grow in real terms,
the Bank of England may be justified in sticking with ultra-low
interest rates well into next year.
"We will probably have to wait for employment data to give
us some clearer sign of the picture changing," Maher said.
Wage and employment numbers are due next Wednesday, along
with minutes from the Bank of England's last meeting.
KIWI DIP
The kiwi's rise has also been one of the themes of recent
months, given expectations the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was
on the verge of raising interest rates.
Traders say some hedge funds have taken profit on the kiwi's
gains against the Australian dollar this week by buying U.S.
dollars. Commercial lender the Bank of New Zealand on Friday
said it would sell the kiwi above $0.8400 as the currency faces
some downside risks in the near term, including a CPI reading
next week which may scotch expectations of a first rise in rates
this month.
"In our G-10 valuation table it is the New Zealand dollar
that now tops the list as the most over-valued currency," Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ analyst Derek Halpenny said.
"Given how well priced an RBNZ rate hike is this year, we
would not expect strong buying from current levels if the RBNZ
does hike this year."
The Kiwi traded 1.04 percent down on Thursday's U.S. close
at $82.66. It lost a similar amount against the Australian
dollar before recovering a touch to trade half a percent lower
at 1.0601 New Zealand dollars per Aussie.
While some traders cited expectations of a lower inflation
number next week as a reason to sell the kiwi, Maher cautioned
that the day's profit-taking may be very short term.
"I'm not sure there was any fundamental reason for this
profit-taking today," he said. "The pull-back may well have left
some value there."