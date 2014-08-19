* Sterling slumps after inflation comes in below forecast
* Data also points to softer outlook for New Zealand dollar
* Eyes on U.S. inflation, Jackson Hole
* Euro heads towards recent 9-month lows vs dollar
By Patrick Graham
WARSAW, Aug 19 Sterling and the New Zealand
dollar were the main losers on major currency markets on
Tuesday, hit respectively by a bigger than expected fall in
inflation and lower government forecasts for growth.
The dollar, stuck for the past two weeks in a tight range,
benefited from a sharp narrowing in the euro zone's current
account surplus in June. The euro dipped, but did not drop past
support at a nine-month low of $1.3333 struck earlier this
month.
European trade in the major currency pairs was dominated by
UK inflation numbers, which showed price growth fell to 1.6
percent year-on-year in July, undermining the case for a rise in
official interest rates this year.
The pound slid as much as 0.5 percent against both the
dollar and the euro in response. . It hit a
four-month low of $1.6634 against the dollar, and slipped
towards a two-month trough against the euro.
"With CPI now comfortably below its 2 percent target, the
Bank has no need to use interest rates to tame inflation," said
Tony Wilson, head of currency strategy at FEXCO.
"Tomorrow's (Bank of England) minutes will add more detail,
but for now the markets' assumption that rate rises are once
again in the long grass has sent sterling down across the
board."
The market will look to details on Wednesday of the Bank of
England's most recent discussion on rates, which some expect may
show the first dissenting vote on its policy committee for an
immediate rise.
KIWI DIP
The New Zealand dollar, down more than 4 percent from record
highs hit in July, had been the major mover in Asian time, also
suffering from a dip in producer prices which reflected broader
concerns over growth and demand for the country's dairy exports.
"It was sold off hard after the PREFU (fiscal update)," said
Sue Trinh, a strategist with RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"Specifically, the market was upset by downgrades to GDP growth
forecasts."
Revised growth estimates, however, still showed New Zealand
outstripping most of its developed world peers, with the
government trimming its forecast for growth in the year to next
March to 3.8 percent from 4 percent earlier.
That underlines a relatively robust picture that has driven
a steady rise in interest rates at a time when those in Europe
and the United States are nailed to all-time lows. The kiwi's
problem is that many in markets are convinced the best news on
the economy is all priced in. It was 0.44 percent lower at
$0.8440 in early London deals.
DOLLAR BULLS
The U.S. dollar had jumped higher on Monday after a handful
of more positive signs on the housing market there, which ran
counter to the relaxed stance on monetary policy laid out by
Federal Reserve speakers so far in August.
Market attention this week is focused on the annual Jackson
Hole meeting of bankers starting on Thursday, but a range of
data before then could reinforce the growing optimism about the
economy which gripped markets in July.
A rally for the dollar then spurred hopes it was finally
ready for a more sustained push higher, but it has been stuck
since hitting a nine-month peak against the euro at the start of
this month.
Hans Redeker, head of global currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London, said he expected Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen and this week's numbers to pull forward market
expectations for how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. That
would open the door to more gains for the greenback.
"All in all, we should see this week that the short-term
dollar correction has run its course," he said. "I would
position myself in a pro-dollar way."
U.S. inflation numbers are due later on Tuesday.
