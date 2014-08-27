* Euro hits lowest since January 2013 against Swiss franc
* German Bond yields hit record low on easing speculation
* Kiwi bounces back strongly from six-month low
* Dollar index hits 13-month high after robust U.S. data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 27 The euro fell broadly on
Wednesday, hitting a 19-month low against the Swiss franc, as
speculation that the European Central Bank will resort to
quantitative easing was fuelled by yet more bad news from the
euro zone.
The common currency also hit a 13-month low against the
dollar of $1.3151 earlier on Wednesday, though it
recovered a little in European trade to $1.3179.
The euro has been hit in recent weeks by a slew of weak data
from the euro zone, where inflation fell to 0.4 percent in July
and is expected to have fallen to 0.3 percent in August in data
published on Friday. That is far below the ECB's "danger zone"
of 1 percent, let alone its target of just under 2 percent.
ECB chief Mario Draghi fuelled speculation that monetary
policy would be further loosened in the euro zone over the
weekend by saying the central bank would use "all the available
instruments" to deal with the threat of deflation at the U.S.
Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole.
Developments on Wednesday only worsened the picture for the
euro zone: data showed German consumer morale fell for the first
time in 1-1/2 years, while Italy's economy minister said the
country must cut its growth forecast.
The euro hit 1.20715 Swiss francs on trading
platform EBS, its lowest since January 2013. A sustained drop
could test the Swiss National Bank's three-year-old pledge to
cap the franc at 1.20 per euro, made in order to fight the risk
of deflation.
Some traders said that despite a bleak picture in the euro
zone, the move higher for the traditionally safe-haven Swiss
currency was surprising, given a slight de-escalation of tension
in Ukraine and Gaza.
An open-ended ceasefire in Gaza held on Wednesday after
seven weeks of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians,
while Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko promised to work on
an urgent ceasefire plan after negotiations with Russia's leader
Vladimir Putin.
"On paper you would have thought the Swiss franc would be
weakening because ... it feels like we've had a reduction in
geopolitical risk," said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at
HSBC in London.
QE OR NOT QE?
The euro's slide against the Swiss franc followed a drop in
German 10-year Bund yields to an all-time low of 0.916 percent.
Some said markets had got ahead of themselves in expecting
quantitative easing - effectively the printing of new money - in
the euro zone.
"Our contention is that Draghi and the ECB are turning more
dovish, but nowhere near as dovish as the market has interpreted
it post-Jackson Hole," said Adam Myers, head of foreign exchange
strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
Earlier on Wednesday, the euro touched its lowest level in
nearly 10 months against the Australian dollar at A$1.4104
. Against the Canadian dollar, the euro set a
nine-month low of C$1.4362.
The New Zealand dollar was the biggest mover among developed
currencies, rising just over 0.5 percent to $0.8377,
after giant cooperative Fonterra announced a partnership with a
Chinese food manufacturer to sell milk in China. Dairy is New
Zealand's largest export earner.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, edged back slightly after
having hit a 13-month peak of 82.727 in Asian trade.
