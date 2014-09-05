* U.S. payrolls grew at slowest pace in 8 months
* Dollar retreats from nearly six-year high versus yen
* News of ceasefire in Ukraine stems dollar's fall
* Euro on track for worst losing streak since launch
(Updates market action, changes dateline from LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The dollar fell on Friday after
data showed U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in eight
months, eroding some confidence in the domestic economy and
reviving bets that the Federal Reserve might leave interest
rates near zero for longer than anticipated.
The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payrolls
grew by 142,000 last month, far below the 225,000
increase among analysts polled by Reuters.
The greenback scaled back from a nearly six-year high
against the yen set in earlier trading.
The euro recovered from a 14-month low against the dollar
the day after a surprise interest rate cut from the European
Central Bank to help an anemic euro zone economy. The common
currency was still on track for its eighth week of losses
against the dollar, the longest such streak ever since it was
introduced in January 1999.
"This payrolls report gives the currency market a reason to
embark on a mild correction on the dollar," said Mark McCormick,
currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
The dollar's decline was mitigated by news of a ceasefire
deal between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists. The fighting
between the two sides had stoked safe-haven bids for the
Japanese yen and Swiss franc.
While the August reading on U.S. hiring fell far short of
the median forecast, an increase in hourly earnings and a
measure on long-term joblessness were more promising.
That data, along with this week's robust figures on domestic
manufacturing and car sales, supported the view that the world's
biggest economy was expanding at a steady clip. This should keep
the U.S. central bank on course to raise the policy rate from
near zero into mid-2015, analysts said.
"The market will likely begin to discount this jobs report
as we head into the next Fed meeting," McCormick said.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will meet Sept. 16-17.
The dollar on the EBS trading system last traded down 0.37
percent at 104.87 yen after it touched a nearly six-year high of
105.71 yen in Asian trading. The greenback was on
track to rise against the yen for the fourth straight week, the
longest stretch so far this year.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.2974
after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday, its steepest
fall in almost three years, to a 14-month low of $1.2920 after
the ECB cut rates to record lows and launched a bond purchase
program to avert deflation.
The rebound in the euro and yen pushed the dollar index
below a 14-month high of 83.943 struck earlier on Friday.
It was last at 83.592, down 0.26 percent on the day but up 1.02
percent on the week.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Toby
Chopra and Lisa Von Ahn)