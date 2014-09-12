(New throughout, new quote, updates prices)
* Dollar index on track for ninth straight week of gains
* Greenback touches fresh 6-year high versus yen
* Sterling steadies after latest Scotland poll
* Next week's Fed meeting eyed
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 12 The dollar index headed for its
longest winning streak since 1997 on Friday, as the greenback
hit a six-year peak against the yen on growing expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in 2015.
The index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of major currencies, has notched up nine successive weeks of
gains as the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) programme, which has
seen the central bank pump some $4 trillion into the economy,
draws to its expected close in October.
Investors will be closely watching next week's meeting of
the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets monetary
policy, for clues on the timing of what would be the first U.S.
rate hike since 2006.
A strong run of U.S. economic data has led Fed Chair Janet
Yellen and other top officials to acknowledge the possibility
they may need to raise rates sooner than they thought just a few
months ago.
U.S. Treasury yields have been adjusting to that prospect
with the two-year yield now not far from a three-year
peak of 0.5900 percent set in July.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged higher on
Friday to touch a one-month high of 2.57 percent.
"This dollar move is a trend that's been in play since early
July and the main macro trigger is rising U.S. yields," said
Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
The dollar touched a high of 107.39 yen, its
strongest level since September 2008, and last traded at 107.17,
up 0.1 percent on the day. For the week, the dollar is up more
than 2.1 percent versus the yen, putting it on track for its
biggest weekly gain in almost three months.
The dollar index held steady at 84.308, staying close
to Tuesday's 14-month high of 84.519.
The day's main data is U.S. retail sales, due at 1230 GMT.
STERLING STEADIER
Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar in Asian
trade after a poll showed those who intended to vote "No" to
Scottish independence in next Thursday's referendum had clawed
back a narrow lead over secessionists.
But jitters about a breakup of the United Kingdom have seen
the pound slide more than 2 percent in the past two weeks and
the cost of hedging against short-term swings in sterling
versus the dollar rose to a four-year high of 15.5 percent on
Friday.
Sterling last traded at $1.6260, flat on the day.
The rise in U.S. yields and a pick-up in implied volatility
across the market have taken a toll on carry currencies from the
Australian dollar to those in emerging markets.
The Aussie hit a fresh six-month low of $0.9053 on
Friday and last traded at $0.9062, down 0.4 percent on the day.
"If we see a hawkish Fed next week, we'll be heading back to
90 cents in no time," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific
Research at TDSecurities.
The New Zealand dollar touched a seven-month low of $0.8157
. It last traded at $0.8189, flat on the day.
The euro held steady at $1.2929, holding above a
14-month trough of $1.2859 set on Tuesday after the European
Central Bank last week surprised markets with a fresh round of
policy measures.
In comments published on Thursday, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said the ECB would prefer not to be forced to spend
billions of euros buying government debt, a process known as
quantitative easing, but it cannot rule it out.
The Swedish crown edged down ahead of a general election in
Sweden on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore in Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)