* Dollar index on track for best run since 1997
* Carry currencies fall to multi-month lows
* Greenback touches fresh 6-year high versus yen
* Latest poll shows Scottish vote too close to call
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 12 The dollar was on track for its
longest winning streak in 17 years on Friday, hitting
multi-month highs against its Australian and Canadian
counterparts, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates in 2015.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, has notched up nine
successive weeks of gains, as strong U.S. economic data has
added fuel to rate hike speculation.
Investors will be closely watching next week's meeting of
the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) for any
clues on the timing of what would be the first U.S. interest
rate increase since 2006.
The recent strong run of U.S. data has led Fed Chair Janet
Yellen and other top officials to acknowledge the possibility
they may need to raise rates sooner than they thought just a few
months ago.
"Over the past few months it's been higher expectations for
growth in the second half of 2014 and what this will mean for
the Fed that's been driving the dollar," said Josh O'Byrne, a
currency strategist at Citi in London.
"Since the beginning of the week markets have been
speculating that the Fed is going to be more hawkish at its
meeting next week."
U.S. Treasury yields have been adjusting to that prospect
with the two-year yield now not far from a three-year
peak of 0.5900 percent set in July.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged higher on
Friday to touch a one-month high of 2.57 percent.
The dollar hit a fresh six-year high against Japan's
currency of 197.39, adding to a more than 2 percent gain
this week - its biggest weekly gain in almost three months.
The euro also hit a two-month high versus the yen, rising to
138.79 yen on trading platform EBS.
The day's main data is U.S. retail sales, due at 1230 GMT.
SCOTLAND IN THE BALANCE
Sterling hit a day's low of $1.6205 and 79.81 pence
per euro after yet another poll showed the outcome
of the Scottish vote on independence in less than a week's time
was too close to call.
The currency had hit a one-week high of $1.6277 in
Asian trade after a different poll showed those who intended to
vote "No" to Scottish independence in next Thursday's referendum
had clawed back a narrow lead over secessionists.
The pound had been trading around $1.6235 before the latest
poll's release and recovered a little after it to trade at
$1.6227, down 0.2 percent on the day.
Citi's O'Byrne said the dollar's broad strength had been
overemphasising the pound's recent falls. The trade-weighted
sterling index was at 87.1, where it closed before a
weekend poll showing the pro-independence camp in the lead sent
the pound on its biggest daily fall in 2-1/2 years.
The cost of hedging against short-term swings in sterling
versus the dollar rose to a four-year high of 15.5 percent.
The rise in U.S. yields and a pick-up in implied volatility
across the market have taken a toll on higher-yielding, but
higher-risk, carry currencies in both the emerging and developed
world markets.
The Aussie hit a fresh six-month low of $0.9043 on
Friday and last traded at $0.9054, down 0.5 percent on the day.
"If we see a hawkish Fed next week, we'll be heading back to
90 cents in no time," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific
Research at TDSecurities.
The greenback hit a five-month high against its Canadian
counterpart of C$1.1038 per dollar, while New Zealand's
dollar touched a seven-month low of $0.8157.
The euro edged down to $1.2932, holding above a
14-month trough of $1.2859 set on Tuesday after the European
Central Bank announced new easing measures last week.
The Swedish crown edged down ahead of a general election in
Sweden on Sunday, the results of which are unclear.
