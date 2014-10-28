* Swedish crown hits four-year low versus dollar

* Riksbank also forecasts a lower rate path for the future

* All eyes on Fed policy meeting outcome due on Wednesday

* Fed seen keeping to dovish script as it ends QE stimulus (Adds details, fresh quotes, background)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 28 The Swedish crown hit a four-year low against the dollar and a four-month trough against the euro on Tuesday after Sweden's central bank surprised investors by cutting interest rates to a record low of zero percent.

Most analysts had forecast the Riksbank would lower its main interest rate, the repo rate, to 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent to fight a risk of deflation, and the central bank went a step further by forecasting a lower rate path for the future.

Riksbank chief Stefan Ingves said the central bank is ready to take unconventional measures that analysts said could include asset purchases, intervening in the currency market to sell crowns or imposing a cap like the Swiss National Bank.

Switzerland has capped the euro/Swiss franc pair to keep its currency weak and bolster inflation.

Amid higher-than-usual volumes on the Reuters Dealing platform, the euro rose 1 percent to 9.3640 crowns, its highest since early July. It was trading at 9.2615 crowns before the rate decision.

The dollar rose to 7.3770 crowns, its highest since September 2010, and up 1 percent on the day.

"Reading between the lines, it looks like Riksbank will keep rates low until inflation goes back to 2 percent. This will weigh on the Swedish crown, with most losses likely to come against the dollar," SEB's chief currency strategist in Stockholm, Carl Hammer, said. "The euro should top out at 9.50 crowns."

Inflation in Sweden has consistently undershot the Riksbank's 2-percent target for years and despite signs that the economy is picking up, consumer prices have only risen one month so far in 2014 on an annual basis.

Looser monetary policy in the euro zone, which is Sweden's most important trading partner, generally spells a stronger Swedish crown versus the euro, which has added to the downward pressure on inflation.

Now, with the main interest rate cut to zero, analysts said it would appear that the Riksbank is running out of the usual tools to fight deflation.

"The focus (is) firmly on unconventional measures from here to the extent inflation undershoots further," Citi currency strategist, Josh O'Byrne, said. He expects this to weigh on the crown in coming months.

DOLLAR STEADIES BEFORE FED MEETING

The U.S. dollar steadied against the euro, having slipped after soft economic data on Monday pushed down U.S. debt yields.

Expectations of dovish comments from the Federal Reserve, due to kick off its two-day policy review later in the day, are likely to keep greenback gains in check.

Monday's data reinforced expectations that the Fed will reassure markets that any interest rate hikes are a long way off even as it ends its massive bond-buying stimulus. The Fed is all but certain to announce the completion of its quantitative easing programme at the end of its two-day meeting.

But with U.S. inflation weak, the European economy stumbling and the dollar on the rise, markets are keen to see whether Fed officials will acknowledge risks to their expectations that the U.S. recovery will continue to strengthen.

"Given the uncertainty associated with the meeting, investors are likely to stay reluctant to take significant long dollar positions," ING said in a note. Traders said they would also keep an eye on U.S. durable goods data for cues.

The greenback rose 0.2 percent to 108.10 yen, not far from Monday's near three-week peak of 108.38.

The dollar traded steady against the euro, with the single currency last trading at $1.2700. (Editing by Louise Ireland)