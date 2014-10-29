* Dollar index holds steady, nurses recent losses

* Norwegian crown falls after weak data fuels rate cut bets

* Market expecting dovish message from Fed later in session

* Later focus on RBNZ policy announcement

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 29 The dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, expected to reiterate a cautious stance on raising interest rates when it wraps up a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

In European trading the Norwegian crown slipped towards a four-month low against the euro, after data showed Norwegian unemployment surging and consumption falling, fuelling interest rate cut bets.

But the main focus remained on the Fed, which is due to publish its latest statement at 1800 GMT and seems all but certain to announce the end of its $4 trillion bond-buying stimulus programme.

Less certain is the precise language that the Fed will use, though investors expect the central bank to reassure markets that, with U.S. inflation weak and global growth slowing, any rate hike is still a long way off.

"We expect a relatively unchanged statement, which wouldn't be all that exciting for markets - markets are leaning towards a reasonably dovish outcome," said Josh O'Byrne, a currency strategist at Citi.

"We think that's supportive for crosses like the Aussie/dollar and kiwi/dollar heading into the RBNZ later this evening," he added, referring to a policy announcement from New Zealand's central bank due two hours after the Fed.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.3 percent to $0.8878, edging towards a three-week high, while its New Zealand counterpart rose 0.2 percent to $0.7938.

The dollar index held steady 85.377, having slipped on Tuesday after data showed a sharp drop in demand for U.S.-made capital goods. For the week, the index is down about 0.4 percent.

Investors will pay close attention to whether the Fed's statement continues to refer to "significant" slack in the U.S. labour market as well as whether it retains language indicating rates will remain low for a "considerable time", which many economists expect.

"Even a small modification to the (Fed) language would be taken as hawkish and the dollar would benefit from that," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.

NORWEGIAN CROWN GETS A KNOCK

The Swedish crown stabilised after sliding to four-year lows on Tuesday, after the Riksbank cut interest rates to zero and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of 2016 as it moved to tackle the risk of deflation.

Both the euro and dollar jumped to four-year highs of 9.3912 crowns and 7.3824 crowns respectively on Tuesday as a result of the rate cut. They have since steadied at 9.3490 and 7.3454.

"In our view, the Riksbank's dovish forward guidance has pushed the SEK (crown) into the FX funding currency club, alongside the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients. "We expect the SEK to underperform higher-yielding currencies during times of healthy and improving risk appetite."

The bet that Norway's central bank would eventually have to follow suit in cutting rates sent the Norwegian crown to a day's low of 8.4859 crowns per euro. It last traded at 8.4754 crowns per euro, down 0.6 percent on the day.

The euro held steady at $1.2735, near a one-week high of $1.2765 set on Tuesday. Traders said big option expiries in the $1.2700-25 area could keep the common currency tethered in the near term. (Editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra)