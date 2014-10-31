* BOJ's surprise easing hits yen
* Euro also lower against dollar, awaits inflation
* Dollar index near four-year highs, strong Q3 GDP growth
helps
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 31 The yen tumbled to its lowest
level in nearly seven years against the dollar on Friday,
putting it on track for its biggest losses in more than a year,
after the Bank of Japan shocked markets by unexpectedly easing
policy further.
In a pre-emptive move to combat risks of deflation, the BoJ
launched another round of quantitative easing. It raised its
monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen
($724.5 billion) from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled its
purchase of risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and
real estate investment trusts (REITs).
While some in the market had expected some easing, most had
thought any additional easing was months away as Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda had voiced optimism over the Japanese economic
outlook even after soft data.
As a result, the dollar surged past its Oct. 1 high of
110.09 yen, rising as far as 111.53 yen, its highest
level since January 2008. It has gained 2 percent on the day,
on course for its biggest gain since April last year.
"It is a bit of a Halloween shocker for the markets," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"Along with the reallocation by the pension fund, it is a double
whammy for the yen."
A Japanese government panel overseeing the Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to
raise its holding of foreign stocks to 25 percent of its
portfolio from 12 percent, sources said on Friday.
Gareth Berry, a currency analyst with UBS, said both these
measures are likely to propel dollar/yen higher, taking the pair
closer to their three-month forecast of 115 yen.
"We doubt it would escape investor attention that, with the
BoJ buying at a faster pace with near-immediate effect, an early
start to GPIF diversification could be more likely," he wrote in
a note.
PRESSURE ON THE ECB TO ACT
Analysts said the surprise move by the BoJ is likely to put
more pressure on the European Central Bank to ease policy as
well. Both central banks want to boost inflation, and cheapening
their currencies by flooding markets through massive asset
purchases is one of the ways to encourage growth and bolster
prices.
Data on Thursday showed annual inflation in Germany
unexpectedly slowed in October, while Spanish consumer prices
fell, suggesting the risk of deflation in the euro zone has not
yet abated.
Euro zone inflation data is due at 1000 GMT, and forecasts
are for an annual 0.4 percent reading, up from 0.3 percent in
September. The ECB has been grappling with low
inflation for much of this year and has lowered rates to near
zero and talked the euro lower to ward off disinflation.
"With oil prices falling, there is always a risk of an
undershoot. And with the Federal Reserve closing the liquidity
tap, the onus is now on the other major central banks like the
ECB to keep it open," said CIBC's Stretch.
While the euro jumped to a one-month high against the yen
, it fell against the dollar towards recent two-year
lows. It was last trading 0.4 percent lower at $1.2565,
with bears targeting the Oct. 3 low of $1.2500.
That drop came as German retail sales posted their biggest
monthly decline in more than seven years in September, data
showed on Friday.
The dollar index climbed as far as 86.736 - a high
last seen on Oct. 6, approaching a four-year high - as the
greenback also benefited from upbeat U.S. growth figures
published on Thursday.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual pace of 3.5
percent in the third quarter, beating a forecast of 3.0 percent.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)