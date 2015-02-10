* Dollar broadly higher
* Euro under pressure over Greece
* Commodity currencies turn lower after overnight gains
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar strengthened on
Tuesday on the back of broadly higher U.S. Treasury yields while
the euro was buffeted by official comments and media reports on
the progress of discussions over a new debt deal for Greece.
The euro sank below $1.13 in morning trade in Europe
but it recovered almost half a cent around midday London time
after a report said European officials would make a compromise
proposal to give Athens another six months to negotiate.
The dollar's resurgence provided the dominant tone after a
quieter week of trading and overnight gains for commodity
price-dependent currencies such as the Australian dollar and
Norwegian crown.
"You're just seeing a bit of dollar strength across the
board," said Peter Kinsella, a strategist with Commerzbank in
London.
"There's no immediate catalyst for further dollar strength
at the moment, although I'm sure we'll see it, and you've got
everybody waiting for Greece as of tomorrow with the Eurogroup
meeting."
The dollar was up around a quarter of a percent against a
basket of currencies by 1230 GMT and by roughly the same
amount against the euro at $1.1296.
U.S. Treasury yields, whose purported rise is a key argument
for the dollar's strength since the middle of last year, have
jumped 20 basis points since early on Friday.
There has been a broadly steady tone to the dollar, yen and
euro for most of the two weeks since the European Central Bank
announced a quantitative easing scheme to reflate an
increasingly moribund euro zone economy.
However, fears that Greece's new government could be inching
its way out of the single currency in a standoff with Germany
have begun to weigh on the euro this week.
"At some point this week, we're going to see the single
currency break from the relative resilience we've seen so far in
relation to events in Greece," said London retail broker FxPro's
chief economist, Simon Smith.
The main event overnight was a fall in Chinese inflation to
a five-year low, providing support for expectations of further
policy easing by Beijing to protect growth.
That pulled the Shanghai stock exchange higher, generating a
0.3 percent gain for the Aussie, which is highly geared to the
outlook for its main Asian trading partner. That move,
and similar shifts in the New Zealand dollar and Norwegian
crown, had reversed by midday in London.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)