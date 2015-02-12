* Swedish crown dives as Riskbank announces QE, cuts rates
* Yen gains on report BoJ against further stimulus
* Euro steady after Greece meeting ends without agreement
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 12 The Swedish crown hit a six-year
low against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank in
Stockholm surprised many investors by launching a stimulus
programme and cutting interest rates.
The yen surged against the dollar and the euro
on a media report that the Bank of Japan sees further
monetary stimulus as counter-productive.
The crown fell around 2 percent against the dollar to hit
8.5512 crowns, its weakest since April 2009. Against the
euro, it hit a two-month low of 9.6894.
The Riksbank, which by introducing negative rates joins a
select club of countries experimenting with a measure rejected
by many economists as unfeasible until the financial crisis,
also said it stood ready to take further measures at short
notice to combat the threat of deflation.
The central bank also said it would soon make purchases of
government bonds with maturities from 1 year up to around 5
years for a sum of 10 billion Swedish crowns.
"Clearly they've been more aggressive than expected," said
Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in
London. "It leaves both the threat of more QE and the threat of
more rate cuts open..., so it's hard to be constructive on the
currency."
The euro was steady at $1.1340, despite the failure
of euro zone finance ministers to agree with Greece on a way to
break the deadlock over the country's bailout, or even on a
joint statement on the next procedural steps.
Though both sides played down the setback, the news poured
cold water on optimism sparked after CNBC had reported earlier
that an agreement was reached in principle.
"That is going to ... keep the euro very much under
pressure," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley in London.
The yen gained as much as 1.5 percent against the dollar to
118.60 yen before easing a little to 119.48, still up
around 0.9 percent on the day.
(editing by John Stonestreet)