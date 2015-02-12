* Sterling rises after BoE Inflation Report
* Swedish crown dives as Riksbank announces QE, cuts rates
* Eyes on Danish central bank for possible rate cut
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 12 Sterling jumped after the Bank of
England's Inflation Report on Thursday, while Sweden's surprise
decision to launch stimulus and cut interest rates below zero
sent the crown to a six-year low against the dollar.
The Bank of England brought forward its forecasts for when
inflation would reach its target of 2 percent, saying it expects
stronger growth on the back of lower oil prices, and predicted
that UK wages would rise at a faster pace.
It also said it sees little need to raise interest rates
this year and could even cut them if inflation proves weaker
than expected. But markets interpreted the report, and the
comments by Governor Mark Carney afterwards, as keeping on track
their bets on an early 2016 rise in interest rates.
Sterling rose 0.8 percent against the euro to hit a
seven-year high of 73.715s pence. Against the
dollar, the pound rose 0.9 percent to trade at $1.5366, its
strongest in five weeks.
That helped the trade-weighted sterling index reach a
six-year high of 90.3.
"Rate expectations had fallen sufficiently far that it was
going to be hard not to have something that was at least
marginally positive for sterling," said Kit Juckes, a macro
strategist at Societe Generale in London.
"I'm not sure that there's anything so surprising in any of
this that you ought to have sterling go very far on it."
Juckes added that many central banks were in a "race to the
bottom" in their interest rate-setting, and that Sweden's move
would put pressure on the Danish and Norwegian central banks to
ease policy further.
Sweden's Riksbank cut its key repo rate into negative
territory and said it would soon make purchases of government
bonds with maturities from 1 year up to around 5 years for a sum
of 10 billion Swedish crowns.
Its move prompted speculation that Denmark's central bank
will cut its interest rates further into negative territory at
1500 GMT.
The Swedish crown fell by as much 2 percent against the
dollar to hit 8.5512 crowns, its weakest since April
2009, before recovering a little to 8.4751 to the dollar, still
down around 1 percent on the day.
Against the euro, the crown hit a two-month low of 9.6894
.
"Clearly they've been more aggressive than expected," said
Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in
London. "It leaves both the threat of more QE and the threat of
more rate cuts open..., so it's hard to be constructive on the
currency."
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)