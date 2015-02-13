* Euro heads for third week in positive territory
* Gains give dollar bulls food for thought
* German GDP numbers, ECB ruling on Greece aid euro
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 13 The euro edged higher on Friday,
putting it on course for a third straight week of gains, its
best performance in just under a year against a dollar weakened
by some softer U.S. economic numbers.
A far stronger than expected reading of Germany's economic
growth in the fourth quarter helped maintain a feeling of
greater stability around the single currency, although Greece's
numbers were less upbeat.
Three weeks of turmoil over Greece's financing and future in
the euro zone have done little to shake the euro itself. At
$1.1430 on Friday, it is up almost 3 percent over that period.
"It is really telling that all of this debate around Greece
has not sent the euro spiralling lower," said Simon Derrick,
head of currency strategy at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
Like most major bank analysts, Derrick has predictions of
the euro falling back towards parity with the dollar over the
next year or so.
Positioning still appears massively weighted
towards more gains for the dollar and the running assumption has
been that any rally for the euro only allows dollar bulls to
take profit and reload in favour of another rush of gains.
The longer the euro resists another plunge, however, the
more temptation there will be to take more of the profit on such
positions built up in recent months. Helped by the German
numbers it was up 0.1 percent at $1.1416.
DOLLAR LULL
The dollar index was roughly steady at 94.138 after
hitting a one-week low of 93.979 overnight. The index had
reached a two-week peak of 95.115 on Wednesday.
The dollar also slipped 0.2 percent to 118.94 yen,
down from a five-week high of 120.48 touched on Wednesday.
"The slide showed that dollar/yen had become top-heavy and
the market was simply unable to sustain earlier gains," said
Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The dollar still looks well supported, after all U.S.
fundamentals ... remain relatively strong."
Greek bond yields were sharply lower after the European
Central Bank further raised a cap on emergency funding for Greek
banks by about 5 billion euros to 65 billion euros.
Unable to reach an understanding on a broader deal this
week, Greece and euro zone finance ministers will attempt again
to bridge their differences at a meeting on Monday.
"The media may precede the meeting with headlines and news.
Also, with the March debt repayment deadline looming it is hard
to imagine Greece staying still. It may float trial balloons,"
said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"So something could take place over the weekend. It might be
difficult to short the euro after its bounce, but riding the
rise any further requires second thought as well."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Alison Williams)