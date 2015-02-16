(Updates after start of European trading, changes dateline from
previous TOKYO/SYDNEY)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Feb 16 The euro edged up on Monday ahead
of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that investors hope
will find common ground to support Greece beyond its current
bailout programme and keep it inside the currency bloc.
The single currency has gained steadily through a nervous
month of deadlock between the new government in Athens and its
international creditors in Europe and at the IMF.
That, and the relative calm on debt markets in Spain, Italy
and Portugal, suggests euro zone leaders might be risking less
in letting Greece leave the euro now than they would have done
during a previous standoff in 2012.
But at least for now, analysts seem more inclined to
attribute the lack of a significant sell-off to confidence that
ministers will find a way to satisfy the complicated political
agendas on both sides.
"This can quickly turn sour for the euro if there is no deal
today," said Susanne Galler, a strategist with Jefferies in
London.
"The market consensus is for them to do a deal by the end of
this week. But we think that if there's no deal today and the
clock starts ticking then the euro will look increasingly
vulnerable."
The euro gained a third of a percent against a broadly
weaker dollar to trade at $1.1421. It was flat against
the yen and 0.2 percent higher against Britain's
pound.
Analysts from one of the market's big four currency trading
banks, Barclays, said there would be more volatility in store
for the euro no matter the outcome. They said a Greek exit would
be unambiguously negative for the euro zone.
"An agreement with significant concessions for Greece may
raise the perception of risks in Spain, resulting in
significantly greater downside risk for the euro," they said.
They also argue that a Greek deal with little relief for
austerity or debt could potentially boost the euro in the near
term and slow its descent in the coming months.
With U.S. markets closed on Monday, the dollar inched down
less than 0.1 percent to 118.65 yen, from 118.70 at the
end of last week and a one-month high of 120.48 set last
Wednesday.
This week's Bank of Japan meeting is seen as unlikely to
generate any new monetary easing, and positioning data showed
speculators' net yen selling positions have shrunk to the lowest
level since July.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; editing by John Stonestreet)