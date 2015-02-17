* Euro rises 1 percent against yen
* Italian and Spanish bond yields rise only slightly
* German ZEW also supportive
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 17 The euro rebounded from earlier
losses on Tuesday, helped by a bounce in German investor
sentiment and hopes that Greece will find a common ground with
its euro zone partners for support beyond its current bailout
programme.
Earlier, the euro had weakened after a collapse in talks to
secure a new debt deal for Greece raised doubts about the
country's future in the euro zone.
But Greek stocks cut losses, while Italian
and Spanish 10-year government bond yields
rose only slightly, amid hopes that a deal can be
hammered out in coming weeks before Greece runs out of money.
The euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.1430, on track for
its best daily percentage rise since Feb. 5. Against sterling,
it bounced from within a whisker of a seven-year trough of 73.69
pence set last week, to trade at 74.30 pence.
The currency was also helped by the German ZEW survey which
showed analyst and investor sentiment rose in February to its
highest level in a year.
"The reaction to the collapse of the talks was pretty muted.
Looking beyond the headlines it appears that both the Greeks as
well as their European partners are inching closer to finding a
solution," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at ING.
"So the market is not assigning a high probability for a
Greek exit now, though the chances are rising."
Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke
down when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month
extension of its international bailout as "unacceptable".
The euro rose 1 percent to 135.96 yen, having hit
a one-week low of 133.96 yen earlier. The dollar edged up 0.3
percent to 118.75 yen, crawling away from a 10-day low of
118.11 struck on Monday.
Greece faces the risk of running out of funds when its
bailout package expires at the end of this month, but investors
were taking the view that throughout the euro zone debt crisis
crucial agreements have tended to be clinched at the last
minute.
"Even though it is clear that euro zone politicians are head
to head in a high stakes game, it is possible that many
investors are taking the view that a deal is still likely," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"After all, throughout the euro zone crisis, political
breakthroughs tended to be made only when tensions were at
boiling point."
The next focus points on Greece will be on Wednesday and
Friday. On Wednesday the European Central Bank decides whether
to maintain emergency lending to Greek banks that are bleeding
deposits at an alarming pace. And Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting with Greece, said Athens
has until Friday to request an extension.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)