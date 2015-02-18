* Sterling surges after wage, employment numbers
* Euro a touch lower, with eyes on Greece
* Yen firms in middle of recent range vs dollar after BoJ
meeting
(Recasts with sterling, franc moves)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 18 Sterling was the biggest mover on
major currency markets on Wednesday, driven higher by the latest
in a batch of more optimistic signals on Britain's economic
prospects ahead of elections in May.
In Europe, all eyes remained on Greece and the associated
risks to the euro while the yen steadied after a
jump driven by the Bank of Japan's confirmation that it saw no
need to print more money to stimulate its economy.
Average wage growth, for long the big missing ingredient in
Britain's economic recovery, surged to 2.1 percent in December,
dwarfing inflation which fell to 0.3 percent last month and
driving sterling almost 1 percent higher to 73.64 pence per euro
.
Broadly, the argument in favour of the pound - now trading
at a 6-year high against a basket of currencies - is that
the UK will prove a safer bet than its peers in Europe in the
coming years, with better growth and higher bond yields.
"The data this morning was very positive, and will perhaps
offset some of the concerns around the threat of deflation to
the UK economy," said Alex Edwards, head of the corporate desk
at broker UKForex.
"It's been a big boost for the pound. $1.54 has been taken
out ... and $1.55 is the next natural barrier, a level which
could well be breached following the FOMC meeting minutes later
tonight," he added, referring to minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate-setting committee's latest meeting.
Analysts from custodian bank BNY Mellon argued that the
pound looks increasingly like a safe haven of choice for pension
and investment managers worried by the collapse of returns on
government bond yields in Germany and other euro zone leaders.
"Amidst political uncertainty that has been the bane of
sterling's performance on countless occasions and in the face of
economic fundamentals that have yet to provide a solid case for
policy normalisation by the Bank of England, GBP is rallying,"
the bank said.
"It is once again playing the role of safe haven."
The pound also rose half a percent to $1.5434.
Price action elsewhere was limited but the yen did blip
higher after the BoJ decision to keep policy steady.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he saw no immediate need to
expand monetary stimulus again with inflation heading up towards
his 2 percent target, though he said the BOJ "would not
hesitate" if the inflation outlook changed.
As with the euro, a period of relative stability for the yen
has raised some doubts over how fast even the United States'
better economic performance will drive further gains for the
dollar after a surge since the middle of last year.
The euro fell by a third of a percent to $1.1374. By 1252
GMT, the yen traded broadly flat at 119.29 yen per dollar.
"It seems to me we are going to tumble between roughly
117-120 yen for a while and the moment it looks like pushing on
through 120 some comment will come out, as happened last week,
to dampen things," said a spot dealer at one international bank
in London.
"The Japanese authorities clearly like a weak yen, but it
has all been a bit too quick for the economy to adjust."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)