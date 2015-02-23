* Swiss franc the main loser from Friday's Greek loan extension

* Euro loses steam as debt deal doesn't fully clear hurdles

* Greece to submit list of planned reforms later in day (Adds quotes, updates with German IFO reaction)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 23 The Swiss franc shed over 1 percent against the dollar on Monday, dropping towards five-week lows as some of the Greece-related safety flows waned after a conditional loan extension for the bailed-out country was reached late last week.

Despite a last-minute deal achieved late on Friday, uncertainty remained high, leaving the euro under pressure against the dollar, the pound and the yen .

The losses in the safe-haven Swiss franc, though, were relatively big. The dollar was 1.25 percent higher against the franc at 0.9515 francs while the euro was up 0.5 percent at 1.07395 francs, not far from a five-week high of 1.08115 struck late on Friday.

"The move in the Swiss franc is broadly in line with the overall pick up in risk appetite," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "Clearly, they want to keep Greece in the euro zone and as a consequence some of the safe-haven plays are being unwound."

Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's financial rescue package by four months after weeks of difficult and often confusing negotiations that captivated markets.

The agreement removed the immediate threat of Greece's exit from the single currency bloc, but questions remained over whether the short-term extension will lead to a deal over how to keep Athens solvent.

The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.1300 after rising to $1.1430 on Friday in response to the Greek loan agreement. The euro shed 0.7 percent against the yen to 134.65 yen, after a German IFO survey fell short of expectations.

The slightly disappointing German data along with the uncertainty over Greece kept investors wary about the euro.

Greece has to submit to the Eurogroup on Monday a list of reforms it plans to implement during the remainder of the bailout period, which needs the approval from the troika comprised of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF.

"There is still ambiguity as to what exactly this list is.... So this deal is by no means done," said Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, adding that the euro was weak as investors await the list.

The dollar rose against the yen to 119.20 yen after bouncing from a low of 118.30 on Friday, helped by a rise in U.S. debt yields. Investors will be watching Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday for any hints about when the central bank may begin raising interest rates. (Editing by Toby Chopra)