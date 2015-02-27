* Dollar index eases from previous day's 1-month high
* U.S. Jan CPI, durables goods data raise rate-hike bets
* Swedish crown rises to one-month high after GDP data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 27 The dollar index fell on Friday
amid month-end selling but was still on track for a record
eighth month of gains on better data and comments from Federal
Reserve officials that bolstered bets for a rate rise later this
year.
The Swedish crown rose to a one-month high of 9.3250 crowns
per euro after data showed the economy grew at its
fastest pace in more than three years in the fourth quarter. The
strong crown is an added complication for the Riksbank as it
battles deflation.
But most attention was on the dollar index, set to
mark its longest streak of monthly gains since the greenback was
floated as a fiat currency in 1971. February's gains, though,
were the smallest of the eight months.
On the day, the index was off 0.2 percent at 95.089, having
rallied 1.1 percent to a one-month high of 95.357 on Thursday.
Those hefty gains followed data showing U.S. core consumer
prices, excluding food and energy costs, rose 0.2 percent in
January, more than the 0.1 percent expected. Durable goods
orders also rose 2.8 percent last month.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed
chief James Bullard both suggested the Fed might end its
near-zero rate policy sooner than some traders
expect.
"It is the data, especially core inflation and durable
goods, that is catching attention," Barclays strategist Hamish
Pepper said. "We are still calling for a June rate hike and the
market is not pricing that. They are looking for a hike much
later. So yes, we think the dollar will outperform."
He said month-end hedging flows were a factor on Friday. A
Barclays note said rebalancing of hedges by stocks and bonds
investors would lead to dollar selling against major currencies.
That was because U.S. stocks had risen much more than some
global peers, while moves in bond markets were rather limited. A
Citi note echoed that view.
Friday's main data is a second reading of U.S.
fourth-quarter GDP.
The dollar's dip allowed the euro to edge up 0.2 percent to
$1.1220, off Thursday's one-month low of $1.1184. Higher
than expected inflation data from across Europe also helped.
But with European Central Bank asset buying imminent,
traders said the euro's rise would be temporary.
"Speculation that foreign holders of euro zone bonds may be
more prepared to sell their holdings to the ECB could heighten
the downside impact of the ECB's programme on the euro
particularly in the early phase," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
